"Wearing Chiefs jersey makes it legal": NFL fans slam refereeing as CBS rules analyst defends Noah Gray’s dangerous low block on Maxx Crosby

NFL fans went off on the Kansas City Chiefs and CBS Sports' rules analyst Gene Steratore after Maxx Crosby went down with multiple injuries on Sunday. The Las Vegas Raiders didn't stand a chance against their divisional rivals and were shut out 31-0 at Arrowhead Stadium. Ahead of halftime, Crosby was taken down by Kansas City's tight end Noah Gray with a tackle that many thought was illegal. During the broadcast, Steratore broke down why it was a legal play. &quot;Yes, because when the tight end started, he crosses the original line where the snap occurred,&quot; Steratore said. &quot;So he crosses past the center, he's moving away from where the ball was snap, and he's also making that block within the tight end box. So legal.&quot;Many fans reacted to the explanation on social media, with some accusing the home team of having a special whistle. &quot;He’s wearing a Chiefs jersey. That’s what makes it legal,&quot; one fan said. Shea Squires @SheaSquires904LINKHe’s wearing a Chiefs jersey. That’s what makes it legal.&quot;Now let’s hear how legal it is if he had been wearing a Raiders’ jersey instead of a Chiefs jersey - total BS,&quot; another fan said. Debbie @MnaDebraLINKNow let’s hear how legal it is if he had been wearing a Raiders’ jersey instead of a Chiefs jersey - total BS&quot;The chiefs did it so it’s legal anyone else does it it’s illegal,&quot; another fan said. PrinceNazoEphtribe @ephtribeLINKThe chiefs did it so it’s legal anyone else does it it’s illegal.Others attacked Steratore's explanation and called out his broadcast partners for justifying the play.&quot;Gene Steratore once used an index card to determine a first down call. He’s not the guy I would use as a football rules expert,&quot; one fan said. &quot;Before showing this, the Jim Nantz said gray and Maxx 'had a collision,'&quot; another fan said. &quot;Dirty as f**k the play isn’t even going there and he can legally dive at someone legs??&quot; another fan wrote. Maxx Crosby suffered a back and knee injury after that play, but nothing was called against Kansas City.