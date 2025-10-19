  • home icon
"Wearing Chiefs jersey makes it legal": NFL fans slam refereeing as CBS rules analyst defends Noah Gray’s dangerous low block on Maxx Crosby

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 19, 2025 20:19 GMT
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
NFL fans went off on the Kansas City Chiefs and CBS Sports' rules analyst Gene Steratore after Maxx Crosby went down with multiple injuries on Sunday. The Las Vegas Raiders didn't stand a chance against their divisional rivals and were shut out 31-0 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Ahead of halftime, Crosby was taken down by Kansas City's tight end Noah Gray with a tackle that many thought was illegal. During the broadcast, Steratore broke down why it was a legal play.

"Yes, because when the tight end started, he crosses the original line where the snap occurred," Steratore said. "So he crosses past the center, he's moving away from where the ball was snap, and he's also making that block within the tight end box. So legal."
Many fans reacted to the explanation on social media, with some accusing the home team of having a special whistle.

"He’s wearing a Chiefs jersey. That’s what makes it legal," one fan said.
"Now let’s hear how legal it is if he had been wearing a Raiders’ jersey instead of a Chiefs jersey - total BS," another fan said.
"The chiefs did it so it’s legal anyone else does it it’s illegal," another fan said.
Others attacked Steratore's explanation and called out his broadcast partners for justifying the play.

"Gene Steratore once used an index card to determine a first down call. He’s not the guy I would use as a football rules expert," one fan said.
"Before showing this, the Jim Nantz said gray and Maxx 'had a collision,'" another fan said.
"Dirty as f**k the play isn’t even going there and he can legally dive at someone legs??" another fan wrote.

Maxx Crosby suffered a back and knee injury after that play, but nothing was called against Kansas City.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Edited by Orlando Silva
