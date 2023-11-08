Week 10 NFL Standings: Cowboys stutter, NFC South stumbling

The 2023 NFL season is past the halfway mark as Week 10 is set to get underway on Thursday, with the Carolina Panthers visiting the Chicago Bears.

The league has been filled with parity this season, as 27 of the 32 teams are within 2.0 games of a postseason spot. Take a look at the NFL standings entering the week below.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How are the standings shaping up entering Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season?

AFC East

Miami Dolphins 6-3 Buffalo Bills 5-4 New York Jets 4-4 New England Patriots 2-7

The AFC East has been among the most closely contested divisions in football despite having the only AFC team that's not within 2.0 games of a postseason spot.

The top three teams are separated by just 1.5 games. While the Dolphins have the division lead, the Bills and Jets are respectively within 0.5 and 1.0 games away from the third Wild Card spot.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens 7-2 Pittsburgh Steelers 5-3 Cleveland Browns 5-3 Cincinnati Bengals 5-3

The AFC North has been the best division in football, as all four teams hold a postseason spot currently.

There's still plenty to be determined, as all the teams have at least three divisional games left and face each other at least once, with the Steelers and Bengals facing off twice.

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars 6-2 Houston Texans 4-4 Indianapolis Colts 4-5 Tennessee Titans 3-5

The Jaguars appear in control of the AFC South, as they have a 2.0 game lead. They do still have three games against divisional opponents, but opening the door for another team to surpass them.

The Texans, Colts and Titans are respectively 1.0, 1.5 and 2.0 games back of all three Wild Card spots, respectively.

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs 7-2 Los Angeles Chargers 4-4 Las Vegas Raiders 4-5 Denver Broncos 3-5

The Chiefs are once again atop the AFC West with a 2.5 game divisional lead. They have three games remaining against divisional opponents. The Chargers, Raiders and Broncos are respectively 1.0, 1.5 and 2.0 games back of all three Wild Card spots, respectively.

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles 8-1 Dallas Cowboys 5-3 Washington Commanders 4-5 New England Giants 2-7

The Eagles extended their divisional lead to 2.5 games with a big win against the Cowboys in Week 9.

The loss dropped Dallas to the second Wild Card spot. The Commanders are 1.0 game off the final Wild Card spot, while the Giants are 3.0 games behind.

NFC North

Detroit Lions 6-2 Minnesota Vikings 5-4 Green Bay Packers 3-5 Chicago Bears 2-7

The Lions appeared to be in control of the NFC North, but the Vikings refuse to go away, winning their last four games. Minnesota controls the third and final Wild Card spot. Meanwhile, the Packers and Bears are respectively 1.5 and 3.0 games back.

NFC South

New Orleans Saints 5-4 Atlanta Falcons 4-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-5 Carolina Panthers 1-7

The NFC South appears to be the division no team wants to win as three different teams have been atop the division.

The Saints are in control after winning their last two games, while the Falcons and Buccaneers have lost their last two and four games, respectively. They're respectively 1.0 and 1.5 games adrift of the final Wild Card spot.

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers 5-3 Seattle Seahawks 5-3 Los Angeles Rams 3-6 Arizona Cardinals 1-8

The 49ers are atop the NFC West due to divisional win percentage. They face the Seahawks twice this season, opening the door for the latter to claim the division. Seattle controls the first Wild Card spot, while the Rams are 2.0 games off the final Wild Card spot.