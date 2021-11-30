NFL Playoff Picture: Arizona Cardinals on top as Los Angeles Rams drop in NFC seedings

Week 12 of the NFL season went as expected for the NFC regarding the playoff picture. Although the Cowboys' loss to the Raiders and the way in which the Packers steamrolled the Rams was surprising, the overall playoff picture stayed the same as the previous weeks.

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers were the big movers over the weekend. They may not have been in any playoff spot at the beginning, but after their 34-26 win over Minnesota, the 49ers are now the number six seed.

NFC Playoff Picture: Where do the teams rank?

#1 - Arizona Cardinals (9-2)

This week: Bye

Top performer: -

Next week: Sunday @ Chicago, (11 a.m., Fox)

Colt McCoy has done a good job of filling in for the injured Kyler Murray, going 2-1 over the last three weeks. Defeating the Seahawks and the 49ers is no mean feat and Kliff Kingsbury has his team humming along nicely.

With six games remaining, the Cardinals face the Rams, the Cowboys and the Colts, so their status as the number one seed could hinge on those games. Having Murray back fit and firing is paramount to the team's Super Bowl chances.

#2 - Green Bay Packers (9-3)

This week: 36-28 W v Rams

Top performer: (Davante Adams 8 rec, 104 yards)

Next week: Bye (Next:12/1 Bears)

If there has been a team that has coped well with injuries this season, it's the Green Bay Packers. Several starters have been out injured and Aaron Rodgers is dealing with a toe injury.

Despite that, wins over the Rams, the Cardinals, the 49ers and the Steelers make this team a genuine Super Bowl contender. Three divisional games out of the five remaining should have Green Bay in good shape heading into the NFL Playoffs.

#3 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3)

This week: 38-31 W v Colts

Top performer- (Leonard Fournette, 4 total TD's, 131 total yards)

Next week: Sunday @ Falcons (11 a.m., Fox)

Playoff Lenny made a huge return against the Colts as he put on a masterclass and found the endzone four times (three rushing, one receiving) with his last, a 28-yard run with under 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Brady has the Bucs positioned well to defend their Super Bowl crown, and aside from a home game against the Bills, their remaining schedule could see them run the table.

#4 - Dallas Cowboys (7-4)

This week: 36-33 L v Raiders

Top performer: Cedric Wilson (7 rec, 104 yards)

Next week: Thursday @ Saints, 6:20 p.m., Fox, NFL Network, Amazon

Since starting the season 6-1, Dallas have hit the skids. Losing Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb has hurt the Cowboys, and Dak Prescott has struggled as a result, losing consecutive games for the first time this season.

Divisional games riddle their end to the season, and when you throw in an away trip to Arizona to face Kyler Murray, the Cowboys' hopes of winning the NFC East and securing a playoff spot are anything but done. The offense has stuttered of late, but got into a rhythm against the Raiders and could be set to take off again with Cooper and Lamb slated to return against the Saints.

#5 - Los Angeles Rams (7-4)

This week: 36-28 L to Packers

Top performer: Cooper Kupp (7 rec, 96 yards)

Next week: Sunday vs Jaguars 2:05 p.m., Fox

The Rams are the enigma of the NFL. Starting the season in a blaze of glory, Matthew Stafford & Co have suffered a severe slump in form. The Packers ran them off the field on Sunday in the teams' third straight loss and the third game in a row that the Rams have been blown out.

Sean McVay will need to get the team back on track with Odell Beckham Jr. getting more involved. The Rams were destroyed in time of possession against the Packers, so it is imperative they establish a running game.

#6 - San Francisco 49ers (6-5)

This week: 34-26 W v Vikings

Top performer: Eli Mitchell ( 27 carries, 133 yards, 1 TD)

Next week: Sunday @ Seattle 2:25 p.m., CBS

Kyle Shanahan has the 49ers back rolling. Three wins on the bounce has them back in the playoff picture, with Jimmy Garoppolo being just as efficient as ever. Eli Mitchell was a star against the Vikings, carrying the ball 27 times for a huge 133 yards and a touchdown as the 49ers controlled the clock.

The 49ers secret is to run the football and with Mitchell and Deebo Samuel, who combined for 199 rushing yards against the Vikings, defensive coordinators will have to sell out to stop the run.

#7 - Minnesota Vikings (5-6)

This week: 34-26 L v 49ers

Top performer: Justin Jefferson (4 rec, 83 yards)

Next week: Sunday @ Lions 11 a.m., CBS

Say what you want about the Vikings, but every game this season (except one) is a one-score game. That means Kirk Cousins gets his team into winning positions even if he doesn't capitalize on it. Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are among the best receiver duos in the league.

Cousins was efficient against the 49ers, completing 20 of his 32 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns. However, the 49ers controlled the clock with their run game as the Vikings came up short.

Current NFC Playoff Matchups

No. 1 Arizona (bye)

No. 7 Minnesota @ No. 2 Green Bay

No. 6 San Francisco @ No. 3 Tamba Bay

No. 5 Los Angeles Rams @ No. 4 Dallas

