Coming into the game, the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers had identical 4-8 records, and identical profiles as teams who could keep games close and score points. On Sunday, the Broncos were able to do just enough to hang on for a 32-27 victory. There are a few important takeaways we can learn from this game.

5. Deebo Might Not Be The Only “Samuel” Worth Talking About

While Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers has gotten a lot of attention for his playmaking ability once the ball in his hands(and rightfully so), the Carolina Panthers seem to have struck gold with another talented runner in space that has the same last name.

Curtis Samuel has given the Panthers a dimension to their offense that is difficult to game plan for, as defenses never know whether he’ll line up in the backfield, or split out wide with intentions of streaking past a defensive back.

As the team continues to operate without all-world running back Christian McCaffery, Samuel has provided the team with an outlet that has been sorely needed. The former Ohio State Buckeye is currently in his fourth NFL campaign, and his number of catches and number of rushing attempts have increased each season he’s been in the league.

4. Teddy Bridgewater Is a Solid, But Unspectacular NFL QB

It would have been a bit unrealistic to expect Bridgewater to lead the Panthers to the playoffs this season, considering they play six games total against the veteran Bucs, Saints, and Falcons, but he continues to show that as long as players make plays around him, he’ll do enough to keep his team in games.

The Carolina quarterback had a very respectable day at the office on Sunday, completing 75% of his passes, and did not turn the ball over. He also did not lose his poise with the team down 25-10 heading into the fourth quarter and guided the team to 17 points in the final frame to make things interesting.

It would seem like Bridgewater has done enough this season to keep Panthers’ management from thinking about drafting a quarterback in 2021, and if Christian McCaffery can return to his old ways, the team could contend for a playoff spot next season with Teddy’s steady play.

Teddy B's 4th rushing TD 🧤 pic.twitter.com/oYE2JBmPmD — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 13, 2020

3. The Broncos Young Wide Receivers May Be A Force In The Future

Denver wasted no time in the 2020 NFL Draft, taking arguably the most polished route runner in the class in Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy in the first round. While Jeudy has done nothing to dispel the notion that he will be a great NFL player, it appears like the Broncos may have at least a couple of other options on the outside that could make them a dangerous team in the next couple of seasons.

K.J. Hamler, who the Broncos selected in the second round of last year’s draft, reached the endzone twice against the Panthers on Sunday.

Additionally, third year wide receiver Tim Patrick continued where he left off last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, scoring another touchdown this week in the red zone.

2. Mike Davis Is A Solid Fill In Running Back

Mike Davis doesn’t have the 'plug and play' explosiveness of some other running backs in the NFL, but his workman-like skillset, in addition to his pass-catching ability, make him a valuable player on a roster.

Davis had his best game statistically in quite a while filling in for the injured McCaffery, posting two touchdowns on the ground, and compiling another 42 yards through the air. He seemed to be wearing down a little after assuming such a large, and unexpected workload this season but was able to bounce back nicely. His contributions to the offense were much needed as Carolina was in comeback mode for much of the second half.

He finds a way 💪 pic.twitter.com/PjiEmesQ6P — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 13, 2020

1. Drew Lock Has Bounced Back Nicely After Missing Week 12

Much has been made of Blake Bortles, Brett Rypien and Drew Lock meeting in close quarters without masks after Rypien tested positive for COVID-19, and head coach Vic Fangio lamented the fact that they had to play Week 12’s game against the New Orleans Saints without them because of an error in judgment.

While each quarterback was responsible for their action(or inaction) that week, Lock needed to be better as an ascending quarterback and de facto leader of the team, and his play in the past couple of weeks has been impressive to that end.

While Lock’s stat line was nothing to ride home about last week against the Chiefs, he kept the team in the game in the Sunday Night football spotlight against the defending Super Bowl champions. Against Carolina, Lock took his game up a few levels, throwing a career-high 4 touchdown passes, and showing that he wants to be the man in the Mile High City for many years to come.