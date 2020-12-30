NFL Week 17: Steelers to start QB Mason Rudolph vs. Browns

In Week 17 of the 2020 NFL Season, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be starting backup quarterback Mason Rudolph against the Cleveland Browns.

Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph will be playing on the same field at the same time for the first time since their 2019 brawl. In Week 11 of the 2019 NFL Season, Garrett and Mason Rudolph would get into a wrestling match, the cause of which is still disputed.

Ladies and gentleman, as Michael Buffer would say before a big main event in boxing or wrestling, "Let's get ready to rumble!"

Fighting out of the orange corner, we have a defensive end out of Cleveland, Ohio, Myles "The Helmet Swinging" Garrett. Fighting out of the yellow corner, we have a backup quarterback out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Mason "The Helmet Steeler" Rudolph.

Let's take a deeper look at how the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns will turn out in Week 17 of the 2020 NFL Season.

Twitter reacts to Mason Rudolph starting in Week 17

Since the news broke that Mason Rudolph was starting for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Browns the memes have been rolling in.

One of the memes has Myles Garrett smacking the Steelers quarterback with a twisted tea can. Another has Kevin Durant with his hand over his mouth in shock. The tweet reads there going to give Garrett another swing.

Social media is a game-changer in professional sports. The Cleveland Browns are making sure that Myles Garrett understands what is at stake.

What is on the line for the Browns in Week 17

The Browns need this win more than the Steelers. If Cleveland can pull out a win against the Steelers in Week 17 they are in the NFL Playoffs. If the Browns lose and Colts win the Browns will miss the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns will need to play smart and under control to win the football game. Cleveland will most likely sit down with Myles Garrett before the game to explain what they expect from him. The Browns have to understand what's at stake in this Week 17 meeting.

The Browns have a shot at ending their 18-year playoff drought. They also have a shot at recording their best record since rejoining the NFL. Cleveland will need Myles Garrett to put his differences with Mason Rudolph aside to make sure the Browns get the victory in Week 17.