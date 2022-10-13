Week 6 NFL fantasy football injury updates: Cooper Kupp, Jameis Winston, T.J. Watt & Mike Williams

Unpredictable injuries are a frequent occurrence in NFL games. When it comes to weekly updates, it can be difficult for fantasy football managers to keep an eye on the matter themselves. In the NFL, there hasn't been a week without an injury. As we head into Week 6, there are several important injuries that are preventing NFL teams from performing to their best potential.

Here's a quick NFL injury update on four key players: Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp (foot), New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston (back), Pittsburgh Steelers DL T.J. Watt (knee), and Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams (illness).

Cooper Kupp injury update

NFL regular season - Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp missed Wednesday's practice because of a foot injury. Although Wednesday's practice sessions are being considered rest days for veteran players, it remains uncertain if Kupp will play in Week 6. L.A. will face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in a game they are expected to win.

The Rams currently hold a 2-3 record this season after their recent 22-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last weekend. Kupp and Aaron Donald are suffering a similar injury. Head coach Sean McVay has confirmed that thet the injuries are not serious and should not affect their upcoming game status.

As such, Cooper Kupp is a must start this weekend.

Jameis Winston injury update

NFL regular season - New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers

The Saints (2-3) got their second victory of the season after experiencing three back-to-back losses. This season, they have a number of players on the injury list. Quarterback Jameis Winston started the first three games with a back injury and was ruled out of the fourth and fifth games after picking up foot and ankle injuries.

Winston was available for a limited period of time during Wednesday's team practice. This is good news for his fantasy owners, as he might be back soon. As head coach Dennis Allen did not comment on his availability in Week 6, it seems unlikely he will be ready. New Orleans will play the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday in a tough encounter.

He is one to watch over the next few days.

T.J. Watt injury update

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt was expected to return to play by Week 6, but it looks like he will miss a few more weeks. Watt has undergone arthroscopic surgery on his knee during the rehab process. He was injured in the first week with a partially torn pec and has since missed four games.

The Steelers will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend but consider T.J. Watt out of Sunday's game.

Mike Williams injury update

NFL regular season - Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns

Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams did not take part on Wednesday because of an illness. There is not much information regarding the nature of the illness, which is unfortunate. This puts a question mark on his status for the next game against the Denver Broncos on Monday. It doesn't look like there is anything serious going on as of now. However, if he remains unavailable later in the week, then the Chargers might pursue other options.

His illness is something to monitor throughout the week.

Poll : 0 votes