Week 8 Fantasy Football TE Rankings and Picks feat. Jake Ferguson, Tucker Kraft, George Kittle, Oronde Gadsden II

Fantasy football names like Jake Ferguson, Tucker Kraft, George Kittle, and Oronde Gadsden II are just a handful of players set to play in Week 8. While many tight ends are on bye, there are still plenty of the hybrid linemen/WRs set to have big games.

Some players had a big week in Week 7 and are in line for a humbling performance in Week 8. Others are in line for a breakout after getting held in check or assigned to block more than receive.

Here's a look at the best tight ends heading into Week 8 in line for the biggest games.

Week 8 Fantasy Football TE Rankings

Tucker Kraft Kyle Pitts Sr. Jake Ferguson Tyler Warren Hunter Henry George Kittle Dallas Goedert T.J. Hockenson Oronde Gadsden II Cade Otton Chig Okonkwo Zach Ertz Travis Kelce Evan Engram Jonnu Smith Mason Taylor Harold Fannin Jr. Darren Waller Theo Johnson Juwan Johnson

Week 8 Fantasy Football TE Picks

Tucker Kraft at Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

Tucker Kraft @PIT

Tucker Kraft has been trending up in recent weeks and now has an opportunity to light it up in prime time against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are 31st in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game, setting the stage for a breakout performance, helping Jordan Love defeat his former mentor with both quarterbacks playing at the height of their powers.

Jake Ferguson @DEN

The Denver Broncos have a stiff defense overall, but one perennial weakness of Vance Joseph's scheme, dating back to his time as head coach of the team, has been defending against tight ends.

Ferguson is one of the top-producing tight ends this season, and while he might be slowed down against Denver, he still will put up a solid day's work. Don't be afraid of the matchup against a defense that also allowed 32 points to the New York Giants in Week 7.

Oronde Gadsden II vs. MIN

Oronde Gadsden II delivered a breakout performance in Week 7, giving Justin Herbert reason to go back to the well again against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings have been slightly better than average against the pass this season, but Herbert isn't just any quarterback and should be able to find his tight end plenty of times. Gadsden might be available on waivers, making him a must-snag this late in the fantasy football calendar.

