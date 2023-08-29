'Weird situation': Jimmy Garoppolo breaks awkward silence on Cowboys' Trey Lance trade 

Jimmy Garoppolo knows what it's like to weather an awkward situation as a quarterback.

The Las Vegas Raiders star didn't quite have the success he envisioned in San Francisco, opting for a fresh start in Sin City this year.

Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.75 million with the Raiders and will look to open Week 1 against the Denver Broncos with a win.

Garoppolo hopped on Sports Illustrated's podcast this week and was asked about his thoughts on the Trey Lance trade. After weirdly shifting in his seat for a second, he said:

"Weird situation. Been a lot of weird situations over there in San Francisco, let's leave it at that."

He added that he was happy Trey Lance got another shot, this time with the Cowboys. When he was asked about his thoughts on how the Niners handled the QB situation as a whole, Garoppolo shot back with another question.

"How do you think they've handled them?"

Why did the Cowboys trade for Trey Lance?

By all accounts, it appears the Cowboys bought low on a prospect with a high ceiling.

All Jerry Jones had to do to get Trey Lance to town was trade a fourth-round pick to the 49ers.

Kyle Shanahan made it clear that Lance would be QB3 at best this year, with Brock Purdy being named the starter. Sam Darnold was named QB2 on the 49ers' depth chart for the season with Brandon Allen slotting in at QB3.

On the Trey Lance trade, Jerry Jones told reporters:

“We view it as an opportunity that could pay dividends this year and will pay dividends (long term).”

Exploring Cowboys' depth chart after the Trey Lance trade

Dak Prescott, of course, will be QB1 for the Cowboys. Prescott, who's due a bump on his $160 million extension, will hope to lead the Cowboys further this time around after an unwanted number of INTs last season.

Cooper Rush was QB2 before Trey Lance came to town, while Will Grier was QB3. The Cowboys are reportedly releasing Grier despite his impressive showing in the preseason finale against the Raiders.

It remains to be seen whether Trey Lance gets any reps with the first team in Dak Prescott's absence, considering Cooper Rush proved to be more than an able deputy last season.

