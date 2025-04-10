'Weird' vibe present around Steelers as Pittsburgh continues to wait for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers departed the New York Jets during the offseason after a disappointing two-year run with the franchise. He has yet to make a decision about what he will do for the upcoming 2025 NFL season as he currently remains a free agent.

Ad

Many rumors have been swirling that he could potentially join the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the two sides have yet to agree to a deal. NFL insider Josina Anderson recently addressed the situation from her X account, referencing what she has heard from a league source.

She quoted her source:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The vibe? I would say it feels a little weird here. The running joke around here right now is, 'Who's going to be our quarterback?' Now, I wouldn'y say there's any panic though, but the current QB depth says what it says."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Steelers moved on from Russell Wilson and Justin Fields during the offseason after both of them started games for them last year. Mason Rudolph is currently the only quarterback on their roster, and while many believe they are interested in Aaron Rodgers, a deal has yet to be announced.

It would be surprising if the Steelers were to stick with Rudolph this year as he has mostly been a back-up during his career. With many of the other free agent quarterbacks already signing with new teams, their options appear to be dwindling, especially if Rodgers decides to retire or go soemwhere else.

Ad

Steelers QB options with Aaron Rodgers undecided

Aaron Rodgers

The free agent market for quarterbacks is running thin during the 2025 NFL offseason. Outside of Aaron Rodgers, some of the best options still available include Joe Flacco, Carson Wentz, Teddy Bridgewater, and Tyler Huntley. All of them have mostly served as back-ups in recent years and none are significantly better options than Mason Rudolph currently.

Ad

The Pittsburgh Steelers may be confident that they will sign Rodgers as many rumors have indicated, but if they don't, they could be in a tough spot for their quarterback position. The other potential route that they could take is using the 2025 NFL Draft to find their next quarterback, which also comes with a ton of risk.

The issue is that the Steelers are picking too late in the first round to have a legitimate shot at Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. This means that if they are going with a rookie, it will likely have to be an option in the next tier of prospects. Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe, and Tyler Shough are among their potential options, but all would be serious gambles for a team hoping to compete for a Super Bowl.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.