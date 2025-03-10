"Welcome to Cleveland" - Browns fans all-in on Cam Ward after QB's viral comment on Myles Garrett before $160,000,000 deal

Cleveland Browns fans are hoping the team can select quarterback Cam Ward as the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to build the team after they re-signed star pass rusher Myles Garrett on Sunday. With Cleveland locking down Garrett, getting a quarterback is key, as Deshaun Watson is dealing with an injury and his future is up in the air.

Ad

After Garrett re-signed, a video of Ward praising the pass rusher went viral on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ward told his friends in a video that Cleveland wouldn't be getting rid of Garrett as he's too good of a player. After the clip went viral, Browns fans are hoping Ward will be the team's next quarterback.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Welcome to Cleveland," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Cam Ward knows ball," another fan said.

Ward is expected to be the first quarterback off the board and Browns fans are hoping he will be going to Cleveland.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Before this clip he was talking about Cleveland in general and his boys was talking about being cold in Cle and he said he didn’t care," a fan said.

Browns fans believe Ward will be a star quarterback in the NFL and are hopeful he will fall to second overall.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"QB1 is a smart man," one fan said.

With Watson dealing with an injury, it does make sense for Cleveland to draft Ward to be their starting quarterback in 2025 and for the future.

Ward went 305-for-454 for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season with the Hurricanes.

Myles Garrett requested a trade before signing an extension with the Browns

Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett requested a trade earlier this offseason. Garrett said he didn't want to be part of a rebuild as he wanted to compete for a Super Bowl.

Ad

"As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl -- and that goal fuels me today more than ever," Garrett wrote, via NFL.com. "My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life."

Myles Garrett ended up signing a four-year extension that averages $40 million per year and includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.