"Well, his career is over": NFL fans react to Germaine Pratt signing $4,780,000 deal with Raiders

One of the Cincinnati Bengals' longest-tenured players, linebacker Germaine Pratt, was unexpectedly cut on Tuesday. It gave the team an additional $5.8 million in cap space.

Pratt already found a new home with the Las Vegas Raiders, signing a one-year $4.78 million deal. NFL fans reacted to it on X and shared their thoughts.

The Raiders have had shaky rosters in the last few years and also experienced one dismal season after another. This has led some fans questioning Pratt's decision to join them, with some saying the linebacker's "career is over.”

"Well, his career is over," one fan commented.

"Bros career is cooked lmao," a fan said.

Others suggested that he is not good enough to strengthen the team's defense.

"Why is everybody excited about this lol? He’s a decent LB but there’s a reason nobody picked him up after Bengals tried to move him for months," one fan said.

"Holy overpay 😭 he’s a good playmaker but that’s about it. Only reason he had career high in tackles is cause the defense could never get off the field, another fan wrote.

However, some praised the Raiders for adding Pratt to create a more competitive team.

"Great LB room now !!! 🔥🏴‍☠️🙌🏽," one fan tweeted.

"Raiders actually making a good signing, what is going on," a fan commented.

The Bengals decided to cut Pratt after he requested a trade in February. He played for the team throughout the first six seasons of his career and was also a team captain.

Pratt will try to establish himself as one of the Las Vegas defense's most dependable players.

A look at Germaine Pratt's stats with the Bengals

Germaine Pratt joined the Cincinnati Bengals after he was drafted at No. 72 in 2019.

Pratt won over the team's fans with a string of crucial plays. This includes the late interception he made against the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 that helped Cincinnati win its first postseason game in over three decades. The linebacker started 88 games with the Bengals, notching 616 tackles and seven interceptions.

Along with four tackles for loss and four quarterback hits, Pratt also led the team with 142 total tackles and 80 solo tackles in 2024.

He will now be part of the Raiders' linebacker room, which also features Devin White, Tommy Eichenberg and Elandon Roberts.

