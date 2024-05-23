  • NFL
  • “Went bankrupt paying Ross for a feature”: Fans mock Antonio Brown for promoting ‘Whole Lotta Money’ feat. Rick Ross

“Went bankrupt paying Ross for a feature”: Fans mock Antonio Brown for promoting ‘Whole Lotta Money’ feat. Rick Ross

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified May 23, 2024 20:46 GMT
Rick Ross Celebrates His Birthday At Mr. Hospitality
Rick Ross Celebrates His Birthday At Mr. Hospitality's El Tucán With Haute Living And Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Antonio Brown was considered one of the most pivotal wide receivers of his generation at one point in time. However, that crashed due to his on and off-field antics. Now NFL fans are having their fun with the recent announcement of Brown having filed for bankruptcy.

Brown was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January 2022, however, he had embarked on a musical career before his football career even ended. The 2021 Super Bowl winner released a song called "Whole Lotta Money” featuring popular rapper Rick Ross in 2020.

After the news of Brown’s bankruptcy became public and he confirmed it as well, the seven-time Pro Bowler promoted the same song once again on X (previously Twitter).

It was this promotion that irked fans, who didn’t waste time poking fun at Antonio Brown.

“He went bankrupt paying Ross for a feature," wrote a fan.

One fan felt a bit happy at Brown’s misfortune, citing his poor financial skills.

“You make me feel better about my investments," wrote the fan.

Several fans enjoyed twisting the words from his 2020 song to fit the former Pittsburgh Steeler's current situation.

“(I Owe My Creditors A) Whole Lotta Money," wrote a fan on X.
“You missing a whole lotta money," wrote another.
"More like ‘Whole Lotta debt,'" wrote one fan.

One fan considered that Brown made $88 million over his pro football career but squandered it all.

“What you apparently didn’t know how to manage," wrote the fan.

The financial details of bankrupt Antonio Brown

On May 15, Antonio Brown filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of Florida, as per CBS News. Under this provision, the court will supervise the reorganizing of Brown’s assets and liabilities.

As per the documents filed by Brown, he owns assets worth $50,000 or less. However, the four-time All-Pro owes up to $3 million, including $1.2 million from a civil lawsuit from 2020. His other debts include money owed on a credit card, a marketing firm and a law firm, among others.

