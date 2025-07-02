"Went viral going into my senior year": Lamar Jackson opens up about the high school move that ignited QB's recruiting rise

Lamar Jackson has established himself as one of the finest quarterbacks in the NFL, having won two MVP awards. However, the QB recalled one moment from his high school career that boosted his stock before going pro.

During a conversation with comedian Kevin Hart on the LOL Network, in partnership with Old Spice, Jackson discussed a play during his senior year at Boynton Beach Community High School that garnered Division I attention.

"I went viral going into my senior year," Jackson said. "I had a little clip, did a step back move before I went into the end zone. And after that, it just went into piling in."

MaxPreps @MaxPreps LINK All it takes is ONE play to put you on the map. 📈 🎥: @OldSpice , @LOLNetwork

The play shows Jackson scrambling before he gets to the edge of the end zone. He slams brakes as a defender attempts to tackle him. However, Jackson evades the tackle with ease and calmly walks into the end zone for a touchdown.

Jackson committed to Louisville in 2015. He played three seasons with the Cardinals and won the Heisman Trophy in 2016. Louisville retired his No. 8 jersey in November 2021.

Lamar Jackson working on being vocal leader for Ravens heading into 2025 season

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson - Source: Getty

When Kevin Hart asked Lamar Jackson about one aspect that he found challenging to adapt to heading into his eighth year in the NFL, the Ravens QB said:

“Just being a leader. I’m going to say being a leader because I’m really not outspoken. Being vocal with my guys, like ‘Let’s do this and that’ with a great motivational speech, I don’t have that. I just pretty much lead by example. I’m going to go out there, I’m going to work hard and I expect that out of you, but as I’ve been growing in the league it’s like ‘No, you got to talk to the guys.’

"Coaches like to tell me, ‘You’ve got to talk to the guys.’ I’m like, 'aliright, I’ll talk to them one-on-one.' Certain things I’m seeing, I’ve got to voice it more, voice my opinion more to those guys.”

Last season, Jackson recorded 4,172 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, four interceptions and four rushing TDs in the regular season, helping the Ravens win the AFC North.

Jackson led Baltimore to a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round. However, the Ravens were eliminated from the postseason against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

