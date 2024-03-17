Tiki Barber was unhappy when Saquon Barkley left the New York Giants for the hated Philadelphia Eagles. Ryan Clark chastised him for it, but WFAN's Gregg Gianotti has come to the former franchise legend.

On Friday's episode of the Boomer and Gio podcast, Gianotti unloaded on the former Pittsburgh Steelers safety and current ESPN analyst. He recalled an instance of him being a "D-bag in that locker room, "specifially when he witnessed the one-time Pro Bowler verbally chastising a newspaper reporter for no apparent reason:

“He said, ‘You just don’t like the fact that I’ll be able to do your job better than you in three years when I retire.’ (And he was) pointing in his face and stuff.

"So, you’re the classy guy? My a** you are. … So don’t sit up on some high horse thinking that you’re the professional in the room and Tiki Barber is some jerk that didn’t treat you right. … Just stop.”

A recap of Tiki Barber, Ryan Clark's online feud

It all began on Wednesday, the first day of the new league year. Saquon Barkley, coming off six years with the New York Giants, joined the Eagles on a three-year contract, prompting Tiki Barber to declare the two-time Pro Bowler "dead to me."

An upset Ryan Clark defended Barkley on The Pivot Podcast, before claiming that he was made to feel less than valued during his time in East Rutherford:

“Tiki taught me what I didn’t want to be as a veteran, how you don’t make a young player feel welcome, like this could one day be his team.

"The way he made me feel as a young rookie and a second-year player, I said I don’t ever want to be that dude. And he’s continued to be that person.”

Barber refuted that notion on WFAN, saying that the likes of running Brandon Jacobs thought differently of him:

“Wow. Ryan Clark, you are making blank up. Because you don’t know me like that, dude. What is he talking about? He’s uninformed.

"He doesn’t know me like that. Don’t talk about me like that. You don’t know my relationships with my team, my former teammates, the organization, but you act like you know.”

Clark lasted just two seasons as a Giant before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he would have the best stretch of his career