NFL fans probably would not have guessed that head coach Robert Saleh was a TikToker, which is the latest revelation from the New York Jets training camp.

On Wednesday, WFAN's Joe Benigno was live from Jets training camp. It was then that it was revealed that Saleh used the oh-so-popular social media platform.

In response to that revelation, fellow WFAN host Gregg Giannotti took the opportunity to do an impression of Benigno. Giannotti is well-known for his impressions and decided to impersonate his colleague.

That included jokes about Robert Saleh's TikTok account, which featured a rant about China stealing the Jets' playbook.

"Going to have a miserable season now because the Chinese have all your information now, they have all your plays. I’m telling you right now, there is someone in China right now who knows exactly what you’re going to do offensively Week 1 against the Bills and they’re going to get it to McDermott and then you’re going to lose."

It was certainly a good laugh for all the fans listening on Wednesday morning.

Robert Saleh issued a warning to Jets' O-line

On Tuesday's episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks," head coach Robert Saleh had some harsh words for his offensive line. While the team has upgraded much of its roster, the offensive line is still seen as the team's Achilles' heel:

“Offense, it was our first (expletive) opportunity to change the stink that’s been in this organization for a very long time on the offensive side of the ball.

"You can have a Hall of Fame quarterback. You can have two $10M-plus receivers. You can have a reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year. You can have all kinds of skill in the running back room. None of it (expletive) matters until the big boys up front change who the (expletive) we are.”

Saleh took time to tell the offensive line that they are essentially on notice. Telling them, in a rant that featured some adult language, they are the most important part of a successful offense. Protecting quarterback Aaron Rodgers, to allow him the time and ability to make plays happen is key for the Jets.

We will see if they can do it in the 2023 season.