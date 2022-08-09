What is Aaron Rodgers' opinion about Jordan Love? Young QB to start Packers' first preseason game

It's no secret that Aaron Rodgers wasn't pleased when the Green Bay Packers selected a quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The pick could have been used to help Rodgers on offense, but instead, the Packers looked to the future.

Rodgers notably said the following:

"I think the general reaction at first was surprise, like many people. Obviously I’m not going to say that I was, you know, thrilled by the pick necessarily, but the organization is thinking not only about the present but about the future. And I respect that."

A year has passed and Aaron Rodgers is still the Packers' starting quarterback. Jordan Love is poised to start the first game of the preseason. This seems like a good time for the Packers to truly evaluate Jordan Love.

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood



He says there's no decision yet on whether Aaron Rodgers will play this preseason. He doesn't expect to make that decision until after joint practices with Saints next week. Matt LaFleur says Jordan Love will start Friday night in #Packers preseason opener at San Francisco.He says there's no decision yet on whether Aaron Rodgers will play this preseason. He doesn't expect to make that decision until after joint practices with Saints next week. Matt LaFleur says Jordan Love will start Friday night in #Packers preseason opener at San Francisco.He says there's no decision yet on whether Aaron Rodgers will play this preseason. He doesn't expect to make that decision until after joint practices with Saints next week.

Over the past season, Aaron Rodgers has been unhappy with the Packers' front office. But the two quarterbacks have developed an unexpected friendship. This is in accordance with what Rodgers said following Love's selection:

"Part of your legacy is how you treat your teammates. I want Jordan to have as great of memories as possible of me being in the QB room and having some great laughs and competing. I want kinship, not animosity. That's what I've always tried to do with all my backups."

He eventually revealed to ESPN exactly how he felt about his heir apparent:

"I love Jordan; he's a great kid. [It's been] a lot of fun to work together. I have a lot of respect and love for Jordan, and I understand it's got to be tough what he went through."

He continued:

"I went through it for two years in the offseason, going in '06 and '07... Thankfully I went through that, and I can understand a little bit about what he's going through."

Kyle Malzhan @KyleMalzhan Aaron Rodgers giving some tips to Jordan Love and Danny Etling here at #Packers Training Camp. Aaron Rodgers giving some tips to Jordan Love and Danny Etling here at #Packers Training Camp. https://t.co/azM2YLdwlN

Their relationship seems genuine and it appears the two quarterbacks are on good terms.

Following Aaron Rodgers' contract extension, Jordan Love's future is uncertain

Green Bay Packers Training Camp

At some point, Aaron Rodgers will retire. It might not be for a while, but it will happen one day. Rodgers signed a three-year $150 million dollar deal this offseason. Love has two years left on his rookie deal, unless they pick up his fifth-year option. If Love truly is the future, then the Packers need to figure it out sooner rather than later.

They're going to have to either extend him or let him walk. If they choose the latter, then that draft pick was a waste. All eyes will be upon the sophomore backup when the Packers play their pre-season matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on the 13th of August.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Packers Wire, ESPN, The Sporting News and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell