What was the Arizona Cardinals defense ranked in 2020?

The Arizona Cardinals defense had a lot of talent, but it didn't seem to click all at once during the 2020-2021 season. Arizona's defense was led by safety Budda Baker, who racked up 118 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and two interceptions. The Cardinals were also led by their linebackers Jordan Hicks, Haason Reddick, De'Vondre Campbell and rookie Isaiah Simmons.

Arizona's linebackers had 334 total tackles, 43 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks and two interceptions. During the Cardinals' Week 5 meeting with the New York Jets, Chandler Jones suffered a season-ending injury. Jones suffered a right bicep injury that needed to be surgically repaired.

The Cardinals missed defensive production from Chandler Jones during the 2020-2021 season. In five games, Chandler Jones recorded 11 total tackles and one sack before his injury. During the 2019-2020 NFL season, Jones had 53 total tackles, 26 quarterback hits, 19 sacks, and 11 tackles for loss.

After the Cardinals' bye week, the team fell apart and finished the season with an (8-8) record and missed the playoffs. Arizona finished the season ranked 13th in the NFL in total defense, 10th in pass defense, and 21st in rush defense. The positive for the Arizona Cardinals defense was that they were able to sack opposing quarterbacks 48 times in 2020.

The Arizona Cardinals are a few pieces away from making it over the top and being real contenders in the NFL. They need some help on defense before they can make a deep playoff run. What will the Arizona Cardinals do to make a run in the 2021 NFL playoffs?

Former Houston Texans DE J.J. Watt

The Arizona Cardinals made a huge splash during the 2021 NFL off-season by signing former Texans defensive end J.J. Watt. Arizona's front seven just got a lot better. Watt was the backbone of the Houston Texans defensive line and will look to continue that role in Arizona.

Arizona has to re-sign some of their own players that are ready to hit free agency this off-season. The Arizona Cardinals need to re-sign Patrick Peterson, De'Vondre Campbell, Haason Reddick and Dre Kirkpatrick. These four defensive players were key to their success on defense in 2020.

The Arizona Cardinals are slowly moving Isaiah Simmons to more of a utility player on defense. Simmons is the future of the Cardinals defense. Arizona's front seven will consist of J.J. Watt, Chandler Jones, Haason Reddick, De'Vondre Campbell, Devon Kennard, Jordan Hicks, and Isaiah Simmons.

If the Arizona Cardinals can add one corner during free agency and two defensive players during the draft, they could be complete on defense. Arizona has the talent right now by adding J.J. Watt to become one of the top five defenses in the NFL. The Cardinals will definitely be a playoff team in 2021.