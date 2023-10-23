What did Blueface do? Rapper goes viral for throwing money on strippers and proposing at SoFi Stadium

Hip-hop artist Blueface knows how to put on a show, whether on stage or online. This time, he put on a show at SoFi Stadium during the Week 6 game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a two-part act that ended on a sweet note.

While the Rams lost to the Steelers, he came out a winner after his girlfriend, Jaidyn Alexis, accepted his marriage proposal. But his other act gained notoriety because it’s something that isn’t typically associated with NFL games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Blueface threw money at strippers and gained a fiancée

As seen in this video, the Cash Money Records artist showered exotic dancers with dollar bills as they danced for him. What’s odd is that it occurred in a private area near the field.

Expand Tweet

Then, he also asked for Jaidyn Alexis’ hand in marriage, as shown in this tweet.

Expand Tweet

He also tweeted a video showing what the engagement ring could have looked like.

Expand Tweet

Jaidyn Alexis and Blueface have two kids together. Meanwhile, a January 2019 article by Complex Magazine’s Kiana Fitzgerald revealed that the male hip-hop artist once aspired to become a football player. After attending five high schools, he went to North Carolina’s Fayetteville State for college.

Though he was from California, he went there because they offered a football scholarship. He was supposed to be redshirt his first year until their starting quarterback got hurt. He played for one game and threw two touchdowns with zero interceptions. However, he dropped out of college after that game.

Blueface’s 2019 collaboration with Cardi B and YG, Thotiana, peaked at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100, making it his most successful single to date. He released his debut studio album, Find the Beat, a year later.

Rams couldn’t seal the victory on Blueface’s engagement day

But while the rapper had a good day, the Rams lost to the Steelers even if Kenny Pickett didn’t throw a touchdown pass. Matthew Stafford had 14 completions out of 29 attempts for 231 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

With five minutes left in the game, the Los Angeles Rams opted to punt, hoping they’d get the ball back. However, the Steelers ran off the clock to preserve a 24-17 victory. It was a come-from-behind effort after the Rams led 17-10 late in the third quarter.

The victory improved the Pittsburgh Steelers’ record to 4-2, giving them their second winning streak this season. Meanwhile, the Rams fell to 3-4, including a 1-3 slate at home.