What is Braxton Berrios' ethnicity? Exploring Dolphins WR's background

Braxton Berrios is a return specialist and wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins. Berrios is utilized mainly as a return specialist for the Dolphins and is the fourth wide receiver on the depth chart, behind Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Chase Claypool.

Braxton Berrios is of Puerto Rican descent, as his paternal grandfather is from Puerto Rico. Berrios was born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, but he still holds on to his Puerto Rican roots.

Braxton Berrios' early football career

Braxton Berrios attended Leesville Road High School, Raleigh, North Carolina, and was the school's star quarterback.

That earned him some attention coming into college. Berrios elected to enroll at Miami University rather than Ohio State, Clemson, Oregon, and an array of Power 5 programs eager for his signature.

On joining Miami, Berrios played for four seasons. He featured in 45 games, amassing a stat line of 1,121 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Berrios declared for the NFL Draft at the end of the 2017 college football season.

Braxton Berrios' NFL timeline

Berrios was drafted by the New England Patriots in round six of the 2018 Draft and won his first and so far only Super Bowl ring in his rookie season. However, he didn't enjoy a long career with Tom Brady and the Patriots, as he was waived ahead of the 2019 NFL season.

Following that, the New York Jets claimed Berrios off waivers. The Miami alum stuck around in New York for four years, becoming a vital Jets special teams unit member. Berrios served in numerous capacities, like a wide receiver, return specialist and occasionally a trick play quarterback, before getting released on Mar. 9.

After being released by the New York Jets, Berrios didn't have to wait too long to get a new team. He joined the Miami Dolphins on a one-year deal ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

So far, he has played 11 games for the Dolphins, contributing as both a pass catcher and return specialist. In Week 15, Berrios amassed a stat line of 194 receiving yards, one touchdown, 150 punt return yards and 268 kickoff return yards.