What did Britt Reid do? Former Kansas City Chiefs coach to stand trial in April 2022

Britt Reid was once the assistant coach of the Kansas City Chiefs. He is also the son of current head coach Andy Reid.

Back in February, Britt Reid caused a horrific car accident that resulted in a 5-year-old girl fighting for her life from injuries sustained from the incident. He has since been charged with drunk driving, and was also released by the Kansas City Chiefs following the incident.

The cars involved in the incident were both pulled over to the shoulder of the highway, as one car was assisting the other that had run out of gas. According to reports, Reid slammed into both cars that had been pulled over, injuring 5-year-old Ariel Young.

Reid's blood-alcohol level was a reported .113. He told police officers at the scene that he had "two or three drinks," and that he was also on his prescribed medication, Adderall. Reid was reportedly traveling 84 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Former Chiefs coach Britt Reid to stand trial in April 2022

Britt Reid appeared in court today to find out when he would be standing trial for the incident. That date has now been set for April 2022. Reid's attorney, J.R. Hobbs, had stated in July that there would be an additional investigation completed and there is a possibility of expert witnesses being added.

The incident left Ariel Young with a brain injury. Britt Reid pleaded not guilty back in June.

Reid will have to appear before a judge and jury during his trial, which could result in him being convicted. With a BAC level of .113, this should be a clear-cut case. Britt Reid drove drunk and injured a child as a result of being inebriated, which should result in a guilty conviction.

The GoFundMe for Ariel Young has reached over $580k as of this date.

