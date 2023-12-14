What did Cam Newton say about Jared Goff? Lions QB’s teammate serves ex-NFL MVP a warning over viral rant

Cam Newton has gone viral for his comments on quarterbacks. The ex-NFL MVP mentioned a few of this year's top performers and sid that they were more game managers than game-changers.

“Brock, they’re not winning because of him. He’s not turning the ball over. He’s managing the game. And if we were to put that in its own right, as game managers, Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jared Goff, and really, Dak Prescott...these are game managers. They’re not difference makers.”

Among the QBs mentioned was Jared Goff, whose teammate CJ Gardner-Johnson took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to defend his quarterback.

Gardner-Johnson tweeted:

"If Cam talking about JG , then what are you ! Last time I check you couldn’t manage a game STOP COMING FOR MY QB!! Bring me on so we can talk FUNKY WEDNESDAY!!"

Newton has not played in the NFL since 2021, a fact many have brought up to try to delegitimize his opinion. Nevertheless, the aforementioned quarterbacks have plenty of people willing to stick up for them, as the former Carolina Panthers star is learning.

Ryan Clark comes to defense of Cam Newton after Dak Prescott, Jared Goff comments

Cam Newton got Ryan Clark's aid

Cam Newton has a lot of people coming for him over his comments. One analyst even claimed that Dak Prescott has had a better career than the former MVP and Heisman winner.

One analyst that's not gunning for Newton, though, is Ryan Clark. The ESPN personality does not at all agree with what the ex-QB said but criticized those who are attacking Newton.

Clark tweeted:

"When addressing Cam Newton’s thoughts on QBs it’s easy to dump on him about who he is now, but keep in mind that at one point he was more dynamic than all of these guys. I don’t agree with his opinion, but attacking who he was as a player without perspective is irresponsible."

Clark reckons Newton, who won an MVP and went to the Super Bowl with a relatively weak offense, was at one point more dynamic than any of the players he has mentioned.

He doesn't believe that the players Newton mentioned are truly game managers, but he believes those piling on Newton and calling out his playing are employing a bit of revisionist history.