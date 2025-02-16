What can a $30,000 Super Bowl ticket get you? Exploring amenities offered at big game

An NFL fan shared a video showing all the amenities people can get for a $30,000 ticket to the Super Bowl. Aggregator Dov Kleiman shared the clip on X, asking fans whether they considered it was worth the money.

It starts with private entry into the New Orleans Saints stadium if you're one of those people trying to avoid crowds. Once you're in, you can experience several food and beverage stations while a show (in this case, Ludacris) is on.

NOLA added a speakeasy (an establishment that illegally sold alcohol during prohibition in the United States) where people could hear live music and enjoy more food.

The $30,000 ticket takes you to a suite with a privileged view of the field, but the experience doesn't stop there. Whoever buys tickets for that place gets a personal waiter and bartender ready to serve them at any time during the game.

As good as this sounds, many fans disagreed with the hefty price they'd have to pay to enjoy all of that. Stephen Shapiro, a professor of sports and entertainment management, talked with Business Insider about everything that involves and includes buying a $30,000 Super Bowl ticket.

Several companies had tickets that went all the way to $30K, but Shapiro was wary about people being able or willing to pay that kind of money to watch the game.

Some of these tickets also include access to pregame parties that include open bar and the possibility of seeing NFL players live.

For this year's game, Ceasars Superdome had 165 privately owned suites. These suites have between 14 and 40 seats, are all-inclusive and their tickets went from $750,000 to $2 million, per Sports Illustrated.

NFL fans react to $30,000 Super Bowl suite video

As soon as the video made the rounds on social media, plenty of fans reacted. The vast majority said paying that much money for a less-than-a-day experience wasn't worth it.

"That's 6 mos or longer salary for half the country. No way it's worth it unless you are rich," one fan said.

"I think I’ll just watch at home and keep $29,960.34 in my savings account," another fan said.

"I wish I had 30k to blow for no reason, but it sure as hell wouldn’t be on this lol. That’s worth 5k," another fan said.

Others made their demands clear on what they'd expect from a $30K ticket.

"For 30k I better get a damn Super Bowl ring," one fan said.

As the Super Bowl gets more popular, the prices will increase.

