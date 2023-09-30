"What a catty little queen": Donald Trump's blatant dig at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift riles up NFL fans

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been in the headlines given their rumored romance. Nothing has been confirmed but the fact that there's something between the two. Everyone has chimed in on the All-Pro tight end and pop superstar's relationship.

Even former President Donald Trump was asked about their relationship, and his comments stirred up NFL fans. He told The Daily Caller:

“I wish the best for both of them. I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not — most likely not.”

NFL fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their outrage over the comments made by the former president:

Swift made an appearance at an NFL stadium where she wasn't performing on-stage in Week 3 at Arrowhead Stadium. She was seen in a suite next to Travis Kelce's mom, Donna, and other people.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears 41-10 as Kelce had 69 yards and a touchdown. After the game, Swift and Kelce were seen leaving the stadium together to head to a post-game party.

TMZ caught some photos of the two being a bit close at the party. There are reports that the Grammy winner could be at the Chiefs game in Week 5 against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend alleges getting death threats from Taylor Swift's fans

The Chiefs star's ex-girlfriend, Maya Benberry, has made claims that fans of Swift, known as "Swifties" made death threats against her. In an interview with Inside Edition, Benberry called Swift's fanbase "aggressive" and "negative."

She said:

"Swifties are aggressive. Very negative, very hypocritical. It's really crazy to me that someone that I think is positive and really nice has such a negative and angry fanbase."

Benberry won the reality show "Catching Kelce" in 2016 and briefly dated Travis Kelce. She also made claims that he committed infidelity while they were together. Benberry also said she has nothing against Swift personally and that she's not looking for her 15 minutes of fame.

How did Taylor Swift meet Travis Kelce?

It all started in July, when the Chiefs tight end was spotted at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Arrowhead. Following that concert, on his New Heights podcast, Kelce said he wanted to meet Swift at Arrowhead and give her a bracelet with his phone number on it.

While that plan didn't come to fruition, on the Pat McAfee Show in September, Kelce said he interacted with Swift and told her he'd like to see her attend a game at the Chiefs' stadium. According to multiple reports, after attending Chiefs vs Bears last week, Swift will also be in attendance at Chiefs vs Jets in Week 4.