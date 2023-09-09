What channel is the Broncos game on? Exploring TV schedule, and live streaming details for Week 1 vs. Raiders

The Denver Broncos versus Las Vegas Raiders game will be broadcast on CBS. The Broncos come into the 2023 NFL season with a new coach and renewed expectations.

With the addition of Sean Payton, there's no excuse for Russell Wilson and Co. as they now have a Super Bowl-winning coach at the helm. Payton has already laid out the law in Denver, and their divisional game against the Raiders will serve as the first test.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders are also entering a new era. The franchise let go of legend Derek Carr and replaced him with two-time Super Bowl-winning backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

Some analysts have called it a sideways move, as Carr has significantly more individual career accolades than Jimmy G, and it's now time for playoff Jimmy to quiet the doubters.

Jakobi Meyers is another experienced new addition to the Raiders, and their fans will hope his addition is inspired.

Here's the Broncos vs Raiders Game Details:

TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

When: Sunday, Sept. 10 | 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Empower Field at Mile High — Denver

Where to live stream Broncos vs Raiders

You can stream the Denver versus Las Vegas game on FuboTV and Paramount+. The streaming giants have been a regular for NFL enthusiasts over the last few years. They will be an excellent option for the opening game.

Broncos vs Raiders injury report

Denver Broncos injury report

Denver is missing a handful of prominent squad members heading into the season's first game.

Alex Palczewski, P.J. Locke, K'Waun Williams, Baron Browning, Jalen Virgil and Tim Patrick are all on injured reserve. Hence, they will play no part in the Las Vegas Raiders game.

Furthermore, cornerback Riley Moss is listed as questionable, as he's recovering from a sports hernia. Wideout Jerry Jeudy is also doubtful, as he recovers from a hamstring injury in training camp.

Las Vegas Raiders injury report

The Las Vegas Raiders are also dealing with some injury issues. Typical starters like Brandon Facyson, Chandler Jones, Dalton Wagner, Darien Butler and Austin Walter are missing for various reasons.

Moreover, wide receiver DeAndre Carter is listed as questionable due to a knee injury that disrupted his preseason.