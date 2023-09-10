What channel is Colts vs Jaguars on? Exploring TV schedule, live streaming details and more

On Sunday in a Week 1 matchup, the Indianapolis Colts will host the AFC South winner Jacksonville Jaguars. The divisional game will begin at 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX.

This contest is a rematch of Week 1 of 2022, which the Jaguars won 24-0 at home. The Indy team that will show up this time will be very different from the one that lost in that 2022 one-sided affair, though.

The Colts have appointed new coach Shane Steichen and also drafted a new quarterback, Anthony Richardson, during the offseason. The spotlight will be on both men.

You can find all the information you need about the Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars game below.

Where to live stream Colts vs Jaguars?

Date and Time: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV, NFL+, DAZN (Canada)

At Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the regular-season game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts will begin at 1 p.m. ET.

The game will be televised on FOX. Jonathan Vilma and Kenny Albert will be in charge of commentary; Vilma will be the color commentator while Albert will give play-by-play analysis.

Fans who live in the market will be able to catch the game on their local FOX network as well as stream it on fuboTV. New users who sign up for a 7-day free trial will be able to watch the game for free.

Colts vs Jaguars injury report

The Indianapolis Colts last injury report was made public on Friday in advance of their Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Running back Zack Moss is the only current member of the Indianapolis club whose participation is in doubt. Expect the Colts to pick up a running back from their practice group to complement Deon Jackson and Evan Hull if Moss isn't healthy enough to suit up.

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars only have two players listed as injured: safety Antonio Johnson and defensive end Tyler Lacy. However, it's possible that both players could be on the game-day inactives list, even if they were healthy.

While Johnson is seen as the team's fifth-choice safety, Lacy is a reserve defensive lineman.