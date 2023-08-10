What channel is the Patriots game on today? All you need to know about New England's 2023 NFL preseason opener

The New England Patriots will kickstart their 2023 NFL preseason when they host the Houston Texans on Thursday (Aug. 8). The eagerly-awaited clash is set to commence at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Patriots vs Texans game will be broadcast live on the NFL Network. In Boston, the matchup will be telecast on WBZ-TV while ABC-13 will air the game in Houston.

Fans without access to cable can live stream the Patriots vs Texans contest on FuboTV, NFL+ and Hulu.

As per reports, the Patriots aren't expected to play most of their regular starters in the preseason opener. This could mean that rookie standouts, including the likes of Christian Gonzalez, Marte Mapu, Keion White, Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte, could get their first taste of NFL football.

Meanwhile, Houston announced that rookie first-round draft pick C.J. Stroud will start as the quarterback on Thursday. The 21-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance at training camp, which has seemingly impressed new Texans coach DeMeco Ryans.

New England Patriots 2023 NFL preseason schedule

Here's a look at the three NFL preseason games the New England Patriots will play before they start the regular season:

Thursday, Aug. 10: vs. Houston Texans (7:00 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Aug. 19: at Green Bay Packers (8 p.m. ET)

Friday, Aug. 25: at Tennessee Titans (8:15 p.m. ET)

Following their preseason opener against the Texans at home, the Patriots will travel for their next two games. Bill Belichick's team visit the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Saturday (Aug. 19) before taking on the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium six days later.

All of New England's NFL preseason games will be broadcast live on WBZ. A good preseason for the Patriots could offer them some momentum heading into the regular season next month.