What channel will the Super Bowl be on?

Super Bowl LV is set to be an explosive matchup, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs, led by star QB Patrick Mahomes, against future Hall of Famer Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady will be playing in his 10th Super Bowl, extending his own personal record, while Mahomes will be looking to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles for the Chiefs, something no team has done since the Tom Brady-led Patriots did it over 15 years ago.

Brady and Mahomes both throw touchdowns in large volume, and each squad is filled to the brim with superstar playmakers in almost every position group, so this is a matchup you won't want to miss.

Super Bowl LV will take place live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida at 6:30 pm EST on February 7th. The Super Bowl is not only the biggest game in organized football but also serves as one of the largest broadcast events around the world each year. This year will be no different, and we've got the information that you'll need to tune in to this momentous broadcast.

The #SuperBowl Experience is your chance to play like a pro without, um, having any professional football experience at all.



We take you on a grand tour right here: https://t.co/quXeVUQHVN pic.twitter.com/aHnQwY6FOR — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) January 30, 2021

What channel will Super Bowl LV be on?

Super Bowl LV's broadcast rights belong to CBS, and they'll have exclusive coverage across their family of networks. That means if you don't have access to CBS on your television, you'll have the opportunity to stream the game live on their online platform, CBSsports.com. For mobile users, the live broadcast can also be accessed from the CBS Sports App.

The stage is set for @SuperBowl and you can catch it on @CBS and our @eyeoncbs affiliates! pic.twitter.com/ZBZEozKMzR — Kurt Davis (@newstar) January 25, 2021

CBS isn't stopping at just the live broadcast but will offer a full day's worth of extensive Super Bowl coverage to keep viewers engaged until the game gets underway.

You can check out their comprehensive coverage of the action at CBS Sports HQ, their 24/7 streaming sports network. CBS Sports HQ will feature on-site reporting, live pre-game and post-game coverage from Tampa, and will feature expert analysis of the game, and highlights from the action.

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes and the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs

CBS Sports HQ is available across Internet browsers and mobile devices alike, and although the service is usually subscription-based, CBS is offering viewers a free experience.

At 2 pm EST on gameday, the streaming coverage will become free, and will not require users to log into an account to enjoy the festivities. The service will also be available through internet outlets and on devices that usually do not support the service, demonstrating how dedicated CBS is to providing NFL fans with a viewing experience that they enjoy throughout the day.