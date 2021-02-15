Former New York Jets wide receiver Chris Hogan announced Saturday that he will enter the professional lacrosse draft. Hogan had a successful NFL career, winning two Super Bowl Championships with the New England Patriots. Chris Hogan spent nine years in the NFL.

He played four years with the Buffalo Bills, three years with the New England Patriots, one year with the Carolina Panthers and his final year with the New York Jets. Hogan had his best season with the New England Patriots. He recorded 107 receptions, 1,651 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns with the Patriots.

After spending nine years in the NFL, many NFL fans wonder what the net worth of former Jets wide receiver Chris Hogan is.

What is Chris Hogan's net worth?

Former New England Patriots WR Chris Hogan

According to celebritynetworth.com, Chris Hogan has a network of $6 million as of 2021. The biggest contract that Chris Hogan signed during his nine years in the NFL was with the New England Patriots. Hogan signed a three-year $12 million contract in 2016.

Former NFL veteran WR @ChrisHogan_15 has declared for the @PremierLacrosse Entry Draft in March. He will be eligible to be selected by one of the league's eight teams. Hogan was a First-Team All-ECAC selection and captain of his lacrosse team at Penn State. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2021

When adding all his salaries and incentives over the last ten years, Chris Hogan made $16 million while playing in the NFL. Hogan is now getting ready to make it professional in another sport. He has announced he will enter the professional lacrosse draft.

The former New York Jets wide receiver played midfielder for Penn State and he scored 29 goals as a junior. He transferred to Monmouth for his final year of eligibility to play football. Hogan will be taking a massive pay cut compared to what he made in the NFL and what he will make for lacrosse.

The average professional lacrosse player makes anywhere from $10,000 to $25,000 per year. First-year professional lacrosse players only bring home between $7,000 to $9,000 each year. A lot of professional lacrosse players have full-time jobs on top of playing lacrosse.

The Premier Lacrosse league pays their players an average salary of $35,000 per year. This is the professional lacrosse league that Chris Hogan is attempting to join. This salary is a lot better than the normal lacrosse league, but it is still a huge chunk less than what he has made in a year in the NFL.

Chris Hogan is clearly making a career change because he loves the sport of lacrosse. He is not making the move for the money. It will be interesting to see how this impacts his net worth in the future.