What is David Bakhtiari’s ethnicity? A look at Packers OT’s family background

Green Bay Packers LT David Bakhtiari is of Iranian and Icelandic descent. The three-time Pro Bowler's parents are Debbie and Karl Bakhtiari.

Bakhtiari was born in San Mateo, a city in the state of California, and football was always a significant fixture in his childhood. So much so that his older brother, Eric, went on to play defensive end for the Tennessee Titans.

David Bakhtiari's father, Karl, is from Iran, while his mother, Debbie, is of Icelandic descent.

David Bakhtiari’s career earnings

David Bakhtiari has made $127,446,517 in his 11-year NFL career. Bakhtiari has spent the entirety of his career with the Green Bay Packers, the franchise that drafted him in round four of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Bakhtiari is one of the first players on the team sheet in Packers games, as he has developed a reputation for being a fierce QB protector.

He did it for Aaron Rodgers in the latter's best years in Green Bay and is now doing the same for Jordan Love in his first season as the Packers' QB1. Bakhtiari has earned every cent of his $127,446,517 career earnings.

David Bakhtiari’s career timeline

Bakhtiari was a stud at the University of Colorado, attaining legendary status in his four-year spell with Colorado Buffaloes football.

He got an honorable mention for Freshman All-American honors in his first year. Bakhtiari was named as a member of the All-Pac-12 second team in his sophomore season.

The versatile offensive lineman earned second-team honors from coaches for the second year in a row in his final collegiate year before declaring for the 2013 NFL Draft.

The Green Bay Packers selected Bakhtiari in the fourth round of the 2013 Draft. The Colorado Buffaloes alum became a starter in his rookie year due to injuries sustained by the team's main starters at the left tackle position and hasn't looked back since.

Bakhtiari has earned two first-team All-Pro nods, three second-team All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowl selections in his 11-year NFL career. He's a leader on the Packers' offensive line and one of the best players at his position in the NFL.

David Bakhtiari's likely season-ending injury comes as a gut punch to the Packers' postseason hopes for the 2023 season, though. It remains to be seen how the five-time Pro Bowler will be replaced and who will protect Jordan Love on the right side.