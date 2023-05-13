What did David Canter do? NFL agent under investigation for alleged bribery scheme

David Canter is an officially liscenced NFL agent who reportedly represents 32 players with 15 different teams. He currently serves as the president of football for GSE Worldwide, an agency that represents many athletes across all of the major sports leagues.

While Canter has built a reputable empire of NFL players that he and his agency represent, his career could be in serious jeopardy. He's reportedly under investigation by the NFLPA for an illegal bribery scam in association with the college football prospects he represented entering the draft this year.

His attorney Adam Kenner released this statement in regards to the alarming allegations:

"We are aware that the NFLPA is looking into communications between my client and various management personnel of certain NFL teams. Mr. Canter did not engage in any wrongdoing and he is fully cooperating with the NFLPA. We expect the situation to be resolved shortly."

David Canter and his team are currently denying that he allegedly offered NFL teams gifts in exchange for selecting his clients in the 2023 NFL Draft. The allegations claim that he offered NFL team executives the use of his various vacation properties that he owns in exchange for the teams selecting the 21 players in the draft he was representing.

The NFL team executives that he spoke to about his players potentially being drafted are expected to to be interviewed by the NFLPA to investigate whether he did anything against the official negotiating rules.

Two of the teams are likely to be the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams as they selected two of his clients. Wide receiver Jayden Reed went to the Packers, while defensive tackle Desjuan Johnson went to the Rams.

David Canter is reportedly fully cooperating with the NFLPA's investigation and denies the allegations against him. If found guilty, hecould potentially be facing serious punishments that includes a possible revocation of his liscence to be an agent.

Who are David Canter's biggest NFL clients?

Xavien Howard

David Canter currently represents two NFL players with total contract values that exceed $50 million in guaranteed money. Xavien Howard holds the largest total value by a significant value as his deal with the Miami Dolphins includes $97.57 million.

Following Howard is Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence with his $59 million contract. Canter negotiated ten other current NFL contracts worth at least $1 million, including two that exceed $10 million.

