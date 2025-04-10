  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "What you have in defense isn't gonna last" - Ben Roethlisberger warns Steelers to prioritize winning now

"What you have in defense isn't gonna last" - Ben Roethlisberger warns Steelers to prioritize winning now

By Arnold
Modified Apr 10, 2025 11:46 GMT
NFL: JAN 16 AFC Wild Card - Steelers at Chiefs - Source: Getty
Ben Roethlisberger warns Steelers to prioritize winning now as franchise hits crossroads - Source: Getty

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has warned the team to prioritize winning over anything else heading into the 2025 season. The Steelers are still unsure who will be the QB1 next season, with rumors suggesting Aaron Rodgers is close to signing with the franchise as a free agent.

Ad

However, Roethlisberger said whichever quarterback Pittsburgh decides on to lead its offense will need to work on a long-term basis with Steelers' offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

"You've gotta get someone in here that can work with Arthur Smith for more than one year," Roethlisberger said on his "Channel Seven" podcast on Wednesday (1:06:41). "For two of three years, you gotta develop that rapport and that understanding with each other."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Roethlisberger also said that the Steelers need to bolster their defense for the future, urging the team to bring in defensive linemen at this year's draft.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The defense is here, but again it's gotta be a win now," Roethlisberger said (1:07:08). "Because what you have in defense isn't gonna last either. And I said this last week, I think that D-line has got to be important in the draft."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

The Steelers finished the 2024 season with a 10-7 record, losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round.

However, Pittsburgh needs to end its drought for titles soon. The last time when won the AFC North title was in 2020.

Ben Roethlisberger was the last Steelers QB to lead the team to a Super Bowl title

Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger - Source: Getty
Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger - Source: Getty

The Steelers have not won the Super Bowl since Ben Roethlisberger led them to the title in 2009. Pittsburgh beat the Arizona Cardinals in the big game.

Ad

Roethlisberger also won the Super Bowl with the Steelers in 2006, when they beat the Seattle Seahawks. He played his entire 18-year NFL career with Pittsburgh, earning six Pro Bowl honors.

Roethlisberger recorded 64,088 yards, 418 touchdowns and 211 interceptions throughout his career in the regular season. He led the Steelers to the Super Bowl in 2011 as well, but Pittsburgh lost to the Green Bay Packers in the big game.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Debasish
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications