"What you have in defense isn't gonna last" - Ben Roethlisberger warns Steelers to prioritize winning now

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has warned the team to prioritize winning over anything else heading into the 2025 season. The Steelers are still unsure who will be the QB1 next season, with rumors suggesting Aaron Rodgers is close to signing with the franchise as a free agent.

However, Roethlisberger said whichever quarterback Pittsburgh decides on to lead its offense will need to work on a long-term basis with Steelers' offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

"You've gotta get someone in here that can work with Arthur Smith for more than one year," Roethlisberger said on his "Channel Seven" podcast on Wednesday (1:06:41). "For two of three years, you gotta develop that rapport and that understanding with each other."

Roethlisberger also said that the Steelers need to bolster their defense for the future, urging the team to bring in defensive linemen at this year's draft.

"The defense is here, but again it's gotta be a win now," Roethlisberger said (1:07:08). "Because what you have in defense isn't gonna last either. And I said this last week, I think that D-line has got to be important in the draft."

The Steelers finished the 2024 season with a 10-7 record, losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round.

However, Pittsburgh needs to end its drought for titles soon. The last time when won the AFC North title was in 2020.

Ben Roethlisberger was the last Steelers QB to lead the team to a Super Bowl title

Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger - Source: Getty

The Steelers have not won the Super Bowl since Ben Roethlisberger led them to the title in 2009. Pittsburgh beat the Arizona Cardinals in the big game.

Roethlisberger also won the Super Bowl with the Steelers in 2006, when they beat the Seattle Seahawks. He played his entire 18-year NFL career with Pittsburgh, earning six Pro Bowl honors.

Roethlisberger recorded 64,088 yards, 418 touchdowns and 211 interceptions throughout his career in the regular season. He led the Steelers to the Super Bowl in 2011 as well, but Pittsburgh lost to the Green Bay Packers in the big game.

