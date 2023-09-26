What device is Joe Burrow wearing in his leg? Bengals QB's unique rehab process explored

Joe Burrow took to the field against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. It was a replay of the Super Bowl from 2022, when Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp combined to ensure that the Bengals did not lift their first Lombardi Trophy.

However, this season, Joe Burrow has had his own struggles and Super Bowl is as far from the Bengals' fans' minds as possible. They have yet to win after two weeks and have struggled offensively.

There is a suspicion that the Cincinnati quarterback's level of play has dropped due to the injury he suffered in the preseason. He injured the calf in his right leg and was a doubt to begin this season. He has come back to lead the team but it is not clear that he is fully comfortable.

To that end, he has his right leg strapped down from the ankle. And whenever he goes on the sidelines, he wears a device to ensure that it does not feel stiffness. It is a Hyperice wrap that allows the body to keep blood flowing in the area and avoid lymphatic fluid build-up.

The device claims to use a combination of heat and vibration to help warm, loosen, and relax stiff muscles. It has three different heat settings and three different vibration settings: wave, pulse and constant.

Is Joe Burrow's leg injury affecting this season?

Joe Burrow's leg injury has clearly not gone away fully and that is why he is still using the device. However, it is not clear if it is affecting his performance on the field.

Overall, given the levels he has reached over the past few season, there is a clear decrease in his output. However, Joe Burrow has a reputation of starting slowly.

He began last season with two touchdowns and four interceptions in the first game against the Pittsburgh Steelers before following it up with a single touchdown in a loss against the Dallas Cowboys. His passer rating were 61.7 and 89.9 respectively in those games.

This season, he has again begun with two losses. In the first game against the Cleveland Browns, he had a passer rating 52.2 and did not contribute a single touchdown and interception. Against the Baltimore Ravens, he had two touchdowns and one interception for an 85.6 passer rating.

Therefore, it is the next few games, beginning with this one against the Los Angeles Rams that will give us a better picture of how much the leg injury is slowing down Joe Burrow.