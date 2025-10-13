“What a disgrace” “The NFL is clueless”: Fans react as Lions' Brian Branch gets suspended for slapping JuJu Smith-Schuster

Brian Branch and JuJu Smith-Schuster had different ends to their Week 6 encounter. The Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs played on Sunday Night Football, with the Chiefs winning 30-17 and moving to 3-3.

The game was marked by a huge brawl after the end. JuJu Smith-Schuster went after Brian Branch when the Lions safety did not talk to Patrick Mahomes. Branch, upset with the loss, punched the wide receiver in the face, sparking a big confrontation between the two teams.

The league announced on Monday that the safety would be suspended for one game due to his actions. He'll miss the crucial Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which could have major playoff implications for the NFC. The game will be played on Monday Night Football.

NFL fans were unhappy with the league's decision to suspend Branch. They argued that the confrontation was sparked by Smith-Schuster and that the two players should have similar punishments:

"One game? What a disgrace", said one fan.

"That is f'ed.... Schuster came after him! The NFL is clueless!", argued a second fan.

"Somehow, Juju has done something more embarrassing than his Tik Toks", a third fan wrote.

Isenhart Stables 🐎🌹 $CROWN @IsenhartStables And nothing for JuJu I’m sure?

athletic_onesf🧀🏈 @athletic_onesf And Juju gets nothing?

Shawny @ShawnyRipz And JuJu gets nothing for his illegal hit hahaha Classic NFL

Brian Branch will miss an important game for NFC playoff purposes

The safety has quickly become an important player for the Detroit Lions. He was a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and instantly became a starter for Dan Campbell's team. He was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2024 following a season with four interceptions.

The Lions have a 4-2 record, and will play at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are 5-1. This will be a key game for playoff purposes, with both teams in contention for the first seed in the NFC. The advantage in the head-to-head matchup could be key late in the season.

The Lions are also behind the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North. Their rivals currently boast a 3-1-1 record. A second straight loss could mean a big advantage for the Packers inside the division, diminishing their chances of a third division title.

