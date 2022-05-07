What did Earl Thomas do? Arrest warrant issued for former NFL star

Earl Thomas was once known as one of the best safeties in the NFL. He was a part of the famous Legion of Boom in Seattle and was seemingly on a Hall of Fame path. Unfortunately, his name is now in the news for reasons that have nothing to do with success on a football field.

Instead, an arrest warrant has been issued for him in Texas. The Austin American-Stateman shared a report about the warrant with further details.

An Austin judge has issued an arrest warrant for former University of Texas and NFL star Earl Thomas after police said Thomas violated a court protective order by sending threatening messages to a woman about her and her children. According to court records, Magistrate George Thomas signed a warrant on April 27 charging Thomas with a third-degree felony for allegedly violating the protective order two or more times within 12 months. The case has been assigned to a Travis County district court.

The story goes on to explain that the woman is his wife and the two are going through a divorce. However, he violated a court order in relation to seeing his children.

Earl Thomas' NFL career remains on hold

He is a former No. 10 overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2010. He is a five-time All-Pro, made seven Pro Bowls, and won a Super Bowl. He is also only 32 years old, which should mean he can still play in the NFL.

Unfortunately, his last NFL stint came in 2019 with the Baltimore Ravens, and he was let go after fighting a teammate in practice. While interested in a return, this recent legal situation may put that on hold. He also reportedly skipped meetings and was a bad teammate in Baltimore, which explains why he didn't get a shot in 2020 or 2021.

The safety turns 33 on Saturday and has not played in the NFL for two seasons. That alone hurts his chances of a return. Now, his main focus may be on legal matters, which is a potentially sad end to a legendary NFL career.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Former seven-time Pro-Bowl safety Earl Thomas, who last played for Baltimore in 2019 and who turns 33 in May, said today that he wants to resume his NFL career this season. “I’m ready,” Thomas texted. “I’m in shape. My timing is on point - I’m proud of that.” Former seven-time Pro-Bowl safety Earl Thomas, who last played for Baltimore in 2019 and who turns 33 in May, said today that he wants to resume his NFL career this season. “I’m ready,” Thomas texted. “I’m in shape. My timing is on point - I’m proud of that.”

Fans in Seattle will always remember him for his great play that gave the franchise a Super Bowl title, and nearly a second. His resume should mean he is honored as a team legend one day, but it may all depend on how this legal situation plays out.

