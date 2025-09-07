  • home icon
  "What the f*ck is that defense": NFL fans buzz as Geno Smith connects with Tre Tucker for Raiders' 26-yard TD

"What the f*ck is that defense": NFL fans buzz as Geno Smith connects with Tre Tucker for Raiders' 26-yard TD

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 07, 2025 17:30 GMT
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn
"What the f*ck is that defense": NFL fans buzz as Geno Smith connects with Tre Tucker for Raiders' 26-yard TD (Credit: IMAGN)

NFL fans had a lot to say after Geno Smith connected with Tre Tucker for the new-look Las Vegas Raiders' first touchdown of the 2025 season. Smith, who was traded to the Raiders in the offseason, entered the game surrounded by doubts after a 2024 season in which he couldn't lead the Seattle Seahawks to the playoffs again.

At 12:18 in the first quarter, the veteran quarterback connected with third-year wide receiver Tre Tucker to open the scoreboard with a 26-yard touchdown.

While Raiders players celebrated, fans questioned what the New England Patriots' defense tried to do during that play, as Tucker entered the end zone without any pressure.

"What the f**k is that defense," one fan said.
"If only Vrabel kept the only good safety on the roster," another fan said.
"Almost like they need Jabrill peppers," another fan wrote.
Others expressed their excitement to see Geno Smith playing so comfortably with his new team.

"And they wrote Geno off again, but he still isn't writing back. What a stud," one fan said.
"Geno locked in to start!! That Chip Kelly offense," another fan said.
"GENO LOOKS CONFIDENT," another fan wrote.
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Edited by Orlando Silva
