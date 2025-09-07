"What the f*ck is that defense": NFL fans buzz as Geno Smith connects with Tre Tucker for Raiders' 26-yard TD

NFL fans had a lot to say after Geno Smith connected with Tre Tucker for the new-look Las Vegas Raiders' first touchdown of the 2025 season. Smith, who was traded to the Raiders in the offseason, entered the game surrounded by doubts after a 2024 season in which he couldn't lead the Seattle Seahawks to the playoffs again.At 12:18 in the first quarter, the veteran quarterback connected with third-year wide receiver Tre Tucker to open the scoreboard with a 26-yard touchdown. While Raiders players celebrated, fans questioned what the New England Patriots' defense tried to do during that play, as Tucker entered the end zone without any pressure.&quot;What the f**k is that defense,&quot; one fan said.Noah @noah_tigerrr18LINKWhat the f**k is that defense&quot;If only Vrabel kept the only good safety on the roster,&quot; another fan said. Zak☘️ @ZakKnowsBall68LINKIf only Vrabel kept the only good safety on the roster.&quot;Almost like they need Jabrill peppers,&quot; another fan wrote. Cambryn @CambrynF24LINKAlmost like they need Jabrill peppers.Others expressed their excitement to see Geno Smith playing so comfortably with his new team. &quot;And they wrote Geno off again, but he still isn't writing back. What a stud,&quot; one fan said. &quot;Geno locked in to start!! That Chip Kelly offense,&quot; another fan said. &quot;GENO LOOKS CONFIDENT,&quot; another fan wrote.