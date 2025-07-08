  • home icon
  • "What the f**k are we doing, man?" - Joe Burrow erupted on Bengals over costly penalties vs. Titans in Week 15 on Netflix's Quarterback

"What the f**k are we doing, man?" - Joe Burrow erupted on Bengals over costly penalties vs. Titans in Week 15 on Netflix's Quarterback

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jul 08, 2025 14:08 GMT
Joe Burrow erupted on Bengals over costly penalties vs. Titans in Week 15 on Netflix's Quarterback - Source: Imagn

Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow was letting his team have it during a Week 15 win over the Tennessee Titans.

The Bengals missed the playoffs last season as Cincinnati struggled out of the gates, as the defense was a major issue. However, as Burrow and the Bengals' offense were struggling against the Titans, he wasn't happy with the offense as he ripped into coach Zac Taylor in audio released on the Netflix show, Quarterback.

"What the f**k are we doing, man. Wake the f**k up. F*****g mental mistakes all f*****g day," Burrow said... "It's an embarrassing performance from us, f*****g embarrassing. F**k that, f**k that. We sucked today, that was embarrassing. We jumped offside f*****g eight times."

Burrow wasn't happy with all the mental mistakes his offense was making, despite the Bengals dominating the Titans in a Week 15 win.

In the 37-27 win, Burrow went 26-for-47 for 271 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.

Yet, that frustration likely was from all season long, as Cincinnati could never get going and missed the playoffs by a game, in large part due to its defense struggling to make key stops.

Joe Burrow focused on being better for the Bengals

After Cincinnati missed the playoffs last season, Joe Burrow made it clear the team needed to get better.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL season, Burrow has confidence in himself and the group to put last year's disappointment behind them.

"If I had played even better, we wouldn't have been in that spot that we were in," said Burrow, via the Bengals website. "I just focus on getting better myself, and I feel like everyone in the locker room feels the same way. If I go out there and play better than I did last year, then it doesn't matter what goes on anywhere else."
Burrow went 460-for-652 for 4,918 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions last season with the Bengals.

Burrow and Cincinnati will open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 on the road against the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals' home opener is in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 14.

