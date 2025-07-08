"What the f**k are we doing, man?" - Joe Burrow erupted on Bengals over costly penalties vs. Titans in Week 15 on Netflix's Quarterback

Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow was letting his team have it during a Week 15 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Ad

The Bengals missed the playoffs last season as Cincinnati struggled out of the gates, as the defense was a major issue. However, as Burrow and the Bengals' offense were struggling against the Titans, he wasn't happy with the offense as he ripped into coach Zac Taylor in audio released on the Netflix show, Quarterback.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"What the f**k are we doing, man. Wake the f**k up. F*****g mental mistakes all f*****g day," Burrow said... "It's an embarrassing performance from us, f*****g embarrassing. F**k that, f**k that. We sucked today, that was embarrassing. We jumped offside f*****g eight times."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Burrow wasn't happy with all the mental mistakes his offense was making, despite the Bengals dominating the Titans in a Week 15 win.

Ad

In the 37-27 win, Burrow went 26-for-47 for 271 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.

Yet, that frustration likely was from all season long, as Cincinnati could never get going and missed the playoffs by a game, in large part due to its defense struggling to make key stops.

Joe Burrow focused on being better for the Bengals

After Cincinnati missed the playoffs last season, Joe Burrow made it clear the team needed to get better.

Ad

Ahead of the 2025 NFL season, Burrow has confidence in himself and the group to put last year's disappointment behind them.

"If I had played even better, we wouldn't have been in that spot that we were in," said Burrow, via the Bengals website. "I just focus on getting better myself, and I feel like everyone in the locker room feels the same way. If I go out there and play better than I did last year, then it doesn't matter what goes on anywhere else."

Ad

Burrow went 460-for-652 for 4,918 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions last season with the Bengals.

Burrow and Cincinnati will open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 on the road against the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals' home opener is in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 14.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.