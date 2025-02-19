“What a frightening man”: NFL fans in shock over Derrick Henry’s 40-yard dash time from 2016

It’s been nine years since Derrick Henry introduced himself to NFL fans with an unforgettable performance at the combine. The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner had a lot to live up to, and with all eyes on him, he delivered.

While his power and drive were undeniable, given his massive size at 247 pounds before the combine, he stunned everybody with his foot speed, running the 40-yard dash in 4.54 seconds. This post by the NFL was made in anticipation of the 2025 NFL combine, which will take place from Feb. 27:

Looking back on his performance at the combine, fans expressed awe for such an achievement for the big man.

"What a frightening man!" one fan said.

"Put the whole league on notice and they didnt get the message until it was too late," another fan said.

"Dude has transformed his body since he entered the league. Unmatched human specimen," a fan said.

Henry is still around the same weight in the NFL today, and few teams have been able to stop him. He’s rushed for 1,000+ yards in five of his last six seasons. His speed and strength play a big part in his success as the fans on X eluded to earlier.

"Sheeessh lightning quick," one fan said.

"King Henry has been a beast since day one, can't wait for this year's combine, another person said," another fan said.

Even though Derrick Henry won the Heisman, a national championship and was an All-American in 2015, he wasn’t chosen until round two at #45 by the Tennessee Titans in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Derrick Henry has shattered NFL rushing records

Throughout his career as an NFL running back, Derrick Henry has lived up to the hype and been a model of consistency. Ever since he became a full-time starter in the league with the Tennessee Titans in 2018, he’s been a handful for opposing defenders to take down. His speed is still shockingly fast. In 2018, he had a memorable 99-yard touchdown run, which is still tied for the longest such run in NFL history.

Speaking of consistency, he’s also equaled the record for most career games with 200+ yards on the ground, with six of them in the NFL. The Alabama product has made it to five Pro Bowls in his career and, incredibly, has only been selected as a First-team All-Pro once, in 2020.

That’s incredible because he’s led the league in rushing twice (2019 and 2020) and has been the leader in rushing scores on three occasions (2019, 2020, 2024).

In his first season with the Baltimore Ravens last year, Derrick Henry rushed for 1,921 yards, the second-highest total of his NFL career. He reached 2,000 yards in 2020 with the Titans (2,027).

