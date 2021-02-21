Geneo Grissom played his college football at the University of Oklahoma before being drafted in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft by the New England Patriots. Grissom played his first three seasons with the Patriots and appeared in 37 games for New England. During that time, he recorded 14 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack.

Grissom did win a Super Bowl championship during his time with the New England Patriots. Unfortunately for him, he did not get the opportunity to start any of the 37 games. Grissom was more of a role player for the Patriots.

After being released by the New Orleans Saints in 2019, Grissom began working for Uber as a technical sourcer. Geneo Grissom's wife earned her law degree from Boston College University. She currently works as an attorney for Caldwell, Cassady & Curry PC as a Patent Litigation Associate.

The former defensive lineman and his wife appeared on the HGTV show House Hunters, where they were looking for their new home. The show raised the question - what is Geneo Grissom's net worth?

According to spotrac.com, Geneo Grissom has brought home $2.4 million during his NFL career with the New England Patriots. Before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2019, Geneo Grissom had a net worth of $2 million in 2018. Since being out of the NFL, he has bumped his net worth up to roughly $3 million to $4 million.

Former #Sooners standout Geneo Grissom with the sack for the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/EOfq4RGZBL — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) January 14, 2018

According to glassdoor.com, a Patent Litigation Associate makes on average $135,953 per year. This is a national average salary for a Patent Litigation Associate. The salary does increase with experience, so it's hard to tell Haley Grissom's net worth.

Since leaving the NFL, Geneo Grissom joined Uber, which is one of the biggest transportation companies in the United States. He is currently a technical sourcer for Uber. The former Super Bowl champion brings home $94,239 annually from Uber as a technical sourcer.

Received a package from Roger Goodell and the NFL today. Thank you Geneo Grissom for being such an outstanding person, player, role model, and for representing Hutch High at the highest level! pic.twitter.com/GzpOIUAMT6 — RonnRoehm (@ronnroehm) November 16, 2018

This is a huge drop in pay for Geneo Grissom, but at 28 years old, Grissom still has a shot at the NFL. The clock is ticking on a return for Grissom but it cannot be counted out. Geneo Grissom was last seen in the NFL as a member of the New Orleans Saints in 2019.