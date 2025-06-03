"What a great teacher to have": NFL fans react as Puka Nacua takes lessons from Davante Adams in viral video

On Monday, NFL analyst Jordan Schultz reposted a video released by the Los Angeles Rams on X. The clip showed new Rams wide receiver Davante Adams coaching fellow Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua on how to improve his release at the line of scrimmage.

"Davante Adams coaching up Puka Nacua on his release game is one of the best things you’ll see all week! 🔥🔥 (via @RamsNFL )." the post was captioned.

In response, some NFL fans highlighted that Adams is a great player for Nacua to learn from, given his experience and elite route running skills.

PrizePicks @PrizePicks what a great teacher to have

shatter the script @STS_P0D This is one of the best things I’ve seen all week

CardCabz.eth @CardCabz That's some great mentorship right there.

Meanwhile, other fans made clear that they think the Rams will be one of the best teams in all of football this upcoming season.

"Yup Super Bowl." one fan wrote.

"Is it a hot take to say that Stafford may actually win his first MVP this year with these weapons and a favorable schedule." one fan wrote.

"They gone be dangerous😮‍💨😮‍💨." one fan wrote.

Can the Rams win the Super Bowl next season?

Los Angeles now has arguably the best wide receiver duo in all of football with Adams and Nacua. With an improved defensive unit, one of the best head coaches in football in Sean McVay, and a great run game led by Kyren Williams, Los Angeles expects to be one of the most complete teams in the league next season.

However, a lot of the team's success will come down to how QB Matthew Stafford performs in his age 37 season. Stafford has been elite over the past few years when healthy, however, has dealt with his fair share of lingering injuries as well. Should he be healthy next season, a deep playoff run and a Super Bowl should be the expectation in Los Angeles.

We used Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor Tool to see where the Rams would finish in 2025. According to the simulation, the Rams had a phenomenal first season with Adams and finished with a record of 15-2. That record was good enough for the Rams to finish in first place in the NFC West division and qualify for the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor Tool

