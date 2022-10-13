What happened to Aaron Rodgers? Packers QB Injury Status & Week 6 Return Timeline

Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers is currently suffering from a thumb injury. It makes him questionable for the Packers' Week 6 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Green Bay suffered a 27-22 loss to the New York Giants last week, which ended their three-game winning streak. The Packers currently have a 3-2 record and could enter week six without their star quarterback.

If you have Aaron Rodgers on your fantasy roster, you may have to reconsider starting him this week.

Rodgers has started all five games so far for the Packers and has thrown for 1157 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Let's take a look at the injury update for the superstar quarterback. Will he face the Jets this weekend?

Aaron Rodgers Injury Updates

New York Giants v Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers was injured during the Week 5 game against the Giants at the end of the fourth quarter. He was about to take a final hit as time was about to end but ended up getting injured when a pile of players landed on him.

Rodgers was not available for the team's practice session on Wednesday (Oct. 12). For the first time this season, he was on the Packers' injury list. On Tuesday's episode of the "Pat McAfee Show," the Green Bay QB talked about his banged-up thumb. He seemed confident about his chances of playing this weekend.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur also thinks there isn't much concern and that the knock won't affect Rodgers' gameplay against the Jets. LaFleur said:

“He’s not going to practice today, but I don’t think we have much concern as far as gameday.”

The team is not worried about Rodgers' health and believes he is in perfect shape. However, he missed their practice session on Wednesday, and his progress over the next two days will confirm his availability.

If Rodgers misses the game, the Packers could start backup quarterback Jordon Love.

Aaron Rodgers career timeline

New England Patriots v Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers has started in all 16 regular-season games in each of the last four seasons.

He has also recorded 4000+ passing yards, and 25 or more touchdowns while having five or fewer interceptions in each of those seasons. In 2020, he threw for 4299 yards and had 48 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He has been named the NFL's Most Valuable Player four times and has been made to the Pro Bowl 10 times. Rodgers is currently in his eighteenth season in the NFL.

Will he be able to remain as consistent as he has been in the last four years and help fantasy players earn some extra fantasy points?

Poll : 0 votes