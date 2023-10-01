Aidan O'Connell's elder brother, Sean, tragically passed away in Nov. 2022. Aidan confirmed the death of Sean O'Connell, one of the rookie quarterback's five siblings, in an announcement on Twitter a few days after Sean's death.

While still playing for Purdue, Aidan O'Connell was observed sobbing into a piece of cloth on a bench during his team's game versus Indiana. He skipped the post-game news conference following that contest. Purdue's coach Jeff Brohm got very emotional when speaking to the media.

O'Connell made the news of his brother's passing public the day after the game. Although no explanation for Sean's death was given, it was reported that an autopsy suggested that cardiac problems and presumably natural causes were likely to blame.

Aidan O'Connell tweeted:

"(Sean) was not only one of Purdue football's biggest fans, but he was a better brother and friend. He brought light into each space he entered, and everyone who knew him attests to his contagious happiness."

The 2023 NFL draft selectee added:

"We trust the Lord to give strength and hope, and we appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this time."

The cause of death or the precise date of his brother's passing were not disclosed in Aidan's announcement.

Just five months after the passing of his older brother, Aidan O'Connell was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 135th overall choice in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Purdue.

Aidan O'Connell expected to start his first NFL game in Week 4

In an unexpected move, the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday will feature the rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell and not the seasoned Brian Hoyer.

O'Connell, who made an impression in preseason, is expected to start for Las Vegas on Sunday, as Jimmy Garoppolo will be out for the week due to a concussion, according to sources.

Hoyer, who served as Jimmy G's backup for the first three games of the season, will continue to be a substitute option in case of injury.

Against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium, the former Boilermaker will make his first NFL start and throw his first passes in the league.

O'Connell completed 43 of 62 throws for 482 yards and three scores with no interceptions in three preseason games for the Raiders two months ago. On Sunday, O'Connell will look to make a good impression on his NFL debut.