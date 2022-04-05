What happened to Alex Carrington? Former NFL player tased following dispute with cops

Alex Carrington was once an NFL defensive end who played as a depth player for the Buffalo Bills and St. Louis Rams over a good six seasons. He racked up four sacks in that time and just 10 starts, all with Buffalo, but why is he in the headlines seven years after he last played in the NFL?

Apparently, getting tased by the police tends to get your name picked up by TMZ Sports. Carrington got into an altercation with authorities on Monday morning. This resulted in him getting tased prior to being arrested.

Carrington was pulled over in Niagara County, New York, early in the morning for speeding and for having a headlight out. He was suspected of drunk driving when cops approached him, and things only got worse from there. Carrington refused to exit the vehicle for a field sobriety test. When the police attempted to get him out of the vehicle, it was reported they spotted an ammunition magazine for a gun in the driver's side door.

Jon Scott @JonScottTV



He was 3rd round pick in 2010 and last played in 2015. Former #Bills DE Alex Carrington arrested overnight in Lockport for DWI, criminal possession of weapon, and resisting arrest.He was 3rd round pick in 2010 and last played in 2015. Former #Bills DE Alex Carrington arrested overnight in Lockport for DWI, criminal possession of weapon, and resisting arrest.He was 3rd round pick in 2010 and last played in 2015. https://t.co/gTupUfCOp8

The former NFL defensive end proceeded to start his engine and flee the scene, but that is when he was tased and eventually removed from the vehicle. The police discovered a loaded Glock 17 from under his person and several other loaded magazines were later found in the trunk. He was arrested for two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, a DUI, and several other charges. The good news is that no one was harmed in the incident, and Carrington is assumed to still be in police custody as of Monday evening.

Alex Carrington was once a star college athlete before arriving in NFL

Alex Carrington played for the Arkansas State Red Wolves, which isn't the most prestigious football program in the nation. That didn't stop Carrington from being a beast on the field, though. He was First-Team All-Sun Belt as a junior and senior, as well as being named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year as a junior. He had 10.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss that season. He posted 41 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks and forced three fumbles in his final season.

Arkansas State Football @AStateFB #TBT is one of the most dominate and productive players in Arkansas State Football History Alex Carrington. He was the 2008 SBC Defensive Player of the Year, completed his career with 21.5 sacks & was a 3rd Round Draft pick by the @buffalobills. #WolvesUp #TBT is one of the most dominate and productive players in Arkansas State Football History Alex Carrington. He was the 2008 SBC Defensive Player of the Year, completed his career with 21.5 sacks & was a 3rd Round Draft pick by the @buffalobills. #WolvesUp https://t.co/KvS1Z3byJd

Carrington's 21.5 career sacks rank as the second-most in school history and fourth-most in Sun Belt history. His collegiate career led to him being drafted in the third round to the Buffalo Bills. He was more of a special-teams player in the NFL and had consistent issues with injuries. He signed with the Houston Texans prior to the 2016 season but was released shortly after.

Edited by Windy Goodloe