What happened to Amik Robertson? Raiders CB takes brutal hit by Breece Hall on SNF

Amik Roberston was left flattened by Breece Hall on Sunday Night Football as the Raiders player was flattened by the Jets running back. It was a scary moment as Robertson suffered a concussion and was seen in what was thought of as a fencing response.

Breece Hall came from the backfield to try to get a first down. As he did so, Amik Robertson converged on him. In trying to move the chains, the running back jumped over his opponent and his knee collided with the head. And once that happened, the Raiders player fell down flat on his back and did not move for a while.

Thankfully, he did make it back on to his feet. However, he could not walk on his own and needed help from the staff to get off the field. He will likely be on concussion protocol in the coming days.

Expand Tweet