What happened to Antwaan Randle El’s brother? Super Bowl champion’s sibling sentenced to life in prison

Marcus Randle El, the brother of Pittsburgh Steelers icon Antwaan Randle El, has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering two women in 2020. Marcus was found guilty on two counts of first-degree homicide and other charges about the deaths of Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory in Janesville, Wisconsin.

In a highly emotional trial, prosecutors argued that Marcus killed Winchester, as he suspected she was informing police of his drug dealing. He then killed her friend McAdory to eliminate her as a witness to the heinous crime. Although the police never found the killer's weapon, text messages and surveillance footage connecting him to the killings were enough to get him convicted.

Even though Randle El was sentenced to two life sentences, Rock County Judge Barbara McCrory ruled that the 33-year-old is eligible to petition for early release and extended supervision after 30 years in both cases, per WISC-TV. That means Randle El must wait 60 years to petition for an early release, as he's serving two consecutive life sentences.

Did Antwaan Randle El’s brother play football?

Yes, Antwaan Randle El's brother, Marcus, played competitive football for a few years. Marcus was a former standout for the University of Wisconsin football team. He played for the Badgers from 2004-07.

However, unlike his brother Antwaan Randle, he could not make the National Football League as his talents went up to par. Unfortunately, he went down a path of destruction and took two lives.

Antwaan Randle El’s NFL Legacy

Unlike his brother, Antwaan Randle had a long and accomplished professional football career in the National Football League. The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Antwaan in the 2002 NFL Draft. He was picked in the second round and joined a team with an excellent team culture.

Antwaan Randle El played for the Steelers for four seasons and starred in numerous positions, like wide receiver, kick returner and punt returner.

He was also instrumental in several trick plays, including completing a touchdown pass as a wide receiver for the Steelers in Super Bowl XL against the Seattle Seahawks, the only wide receiver in Super Bowl history to do so.

That was the highlight of his career, even though he went on to represent the Washington Redskins for a couple of years at the tail end of his career. He retired as a Steeler in 2010. His career accolades include one Super Bowl win, a First-team All-Pro nod in 2005 and fifth place in USA Today's All-Decade kick returners.

Following his playing career, he has remained in and around the league as a coach. He has worked with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an offensive assistant. He was part of the coaching staff that won Super Bowl LV. He's currently the Detroit Lions wide receivers coach, helping the team under the tutelage of coach Dan Campbell.

