What happened to Bashaud Breeland? Super Bowl-winning CB arrested for multiple violations

Former Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders cornerback Bashaud Breeland was taken into custody in Mecklenburg County in a stolen vehicle this week, according to a report from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Breeland, 31, will face a long list of problems. His charges include possession of a stolen vehicle, altering serial numbers, altering title and possession of a stolen firearm, as well as numerous drug charges. Police recovered 5 pounds of marijuana and 62 grams of suspected mushrooms, according to the report.

He has not played in the NFL since the 2021 season after two spells with the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals. Albeit never a star corner, he was a solid player for most of his career with the Commanders and the Chiefs - he won a Super Bowl in Kansas City during the 2019 season.

Bashaud Breeland's career: cornerback arrested for the second time

There has been no official retirement for Bashaud Breeland, but after his second arrest, it's not likely any team will look to him as a possible option.

In 2020, during his second season with the Kansas City Chiefs, he was arrested for multiple charges, including resisting arrest, having alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken, having an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash, and driving without a license.

At the time, he was already suspended for violating the league's policy on substance abuse, missing the first four games of the pandemic-ravaged 2020 season.

Apart from the four times aforementioned, he also played the 2018 season for the Green Bay Packers - but it was never supposed to happen. He signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Carolina Panthers in March 2018 but the deal was nullified due to a failed physical.

A fourth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Bashaud Breeland played in 106 games during his career and also netted an interception during Super Bowl LIV, when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

He posted a $30,000 bond on Tuesday.