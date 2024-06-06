What happened to BJ Thompson? Chiefs OL suffers massive health scare leading to canceled practice

The Kansas City Chiefs have already had an offseason marked by negative press, but now the team has seen problems on the practice field. According to a report by Pro Football Talk, the Chiefs halted practice early on Thursday for one of the worst reasons.

Defensive lineman BJ Thompson was rushed to the hospital due to a medical emergency. Earlier marked as unknown, reports revealed that Thompson suffered a cardiac arrest.

Thompson is now in stable condition. The team announced that the early termination of practice on Thursday will not impact Friday's schedule.

Additionally, a report by Tom Pellisero via Bleacher Report revealed that the team's staff was quick to respond after Thompson began seizing during their 'special teams meeting'.

BJ Thompson is heading into his second season with the franchise. The backup edge rusher didn't see much time on the field last season and had hoped to change that starting this offseason. In his rookie year, PFF reported that Thompson recorded one tackle and earned a 49.0 PFF score.

Chiefs fall victim to most public NFL player health scare since Damar Hamlin

Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs are no strangers to the spotlight. As a perennial powerhouse, the team has been the crown jewel of the NFL. However, with such a bright spotlight, fans saw the most public health scare since the 2022 season.

With news breaking that Thompson suffered a cardiac arrest, the comparisons between the two situations have only increased.

Back in a late-season Monday Night Football matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed. The collapse happened on the field in full view of fans around the world in primetime.

The game eventually ended early as Hamlin was rushed to the hospital. Hamlin eventually made a full recovery and has since played games for the franchise. However, for weeks following the initial collapse, fans lived in a state of shock and poured out support for Hamlin.

Fans can only hope that BJ Thompson receives a similar if not faster arc of recovery.

The health scare lands as just one of a handful of scandals that have hit the franchise in recent months since winning the Super Bowl. Some of the most notable sources of stress for the team were the shooting that took place at the end of the team's victory parade, Rashee Rice's ongoing felony charges, and the team's failed vote to generate tax funding for renovations at Arrowhead Stadium.

Will the Chiefs see their struggles carry into the 2024 season?