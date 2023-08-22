What happened to Caleb Farley’s house? Titans CB’s $2,000,000 home reported site of explosion with one person killed, another injured 

Caleb Farley's house was the site of a tragic explosion. The $2 million house that belongs to the former Virginia Tech product was leveled in Mooresville, North Carolina, per the Director of Fire Services and Emergency Management for Iredell County, where Farley lived.

The explosion took one life and seriously injured another. Authorities confirmed that both victims were male, but their identities are being withheld at this time until the families are properly notified.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The injured party was seen exiting the property as the first responders arrived at the scene. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Caleb Farley's home victim of explosion

Recovery crews found the body of the other victim as they sorted through the rubble of what was the Tennessee Titans' cornerback's house. Farley was at the scene on Tuesday answering questions, but it's unclear if he was nearby or involved with the actual explosion.

Expand Tweet

Via Queen City News, Clay Wild, a neighbor described the situation:

“A loud boom, about five minutes to midnight. A gorgeous house, in all respects, I can’t believe it.”

The 6,000+ square-foot, natural-gas home was listed at just over $2 million in 2022 and was built in 2016. Current valuations estimate that the house's value could have risen to above $3 million.

Caleb Farley was drafted by the Tennessee Titans

It is currently unknown what caused the explosion. The home, along with several of Caleb Farley's vehicles, are total losses. This is still a developing story.

Farley was drafted by the Tennessee Titans out of Virginia Tech two years ago. The cornerback has been with the team in training camp and preseason as they prepare for what will be his third NFL season.

Poll : #3) Which quarterback was drafted before Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft? (#2 Ans - Oakland Raiders) Chad Pennington Giovanni Carmazzi Chris Redman Tee Martin 159 votes