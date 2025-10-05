What happened to Carson Wentz? Vikings QB heads to locker room before halftime vs Browns in London

The Minnesota Vikings suffered an injury blow during their Week 5 clash against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday after quarterback Carson Wentz headed to the locker room with a shoulder issue.

During the second quarter of the game, Wentz seemed in pain as he attempted to run for a first down. He asked for medical attention on the sideline before jogging to the locker room before halftime.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Wentz is questionable to return to the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. He completed seven of his 12 attempts for 73 passing yards before exiting the game.

"#Vikings QB Carson Wentz (shoulder) is questionable to return. He headed to the locker room early before halftime."

The Vikings have Max Brosmer available if the 32-year-old Pro Bowler doesn't return for the second half. The Vikings trailed the Browns 10-7 at halftime.

