What happened to Chris Lammons? Is Chiefs CB connected to Alvin Kamara battery case?

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons gave himself up to officials and was booked at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas. He was charged with a felony count of battery resulting in serious bodily harm and a gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit battery. The 26-year-old posted a bond of $5,000.

The alleged battery led to the arrest of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara after the Pro Bowl. Two other suspects, Percy Harris and Darrin Young, were booked earlier in the week.

The alleged victim of the battery spoke to the police, telling them he was leaving the night club Drai’s After Hours at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino in the early morning hours of February 5th when numerous individuals started striking and kicking him.

The four suspects stomped on the victim exactly 23 times and hit the victim nine times, according to police. The victim snapped a bone in his eye socket and suffered other injuries, per the incident report.

In the state of Nevada, battery resulting in bodily harm has a sentence of one to five years in prison attached with a compulsory fine of $10,000 if found guilty. Conspiracy to commit battery, in this case, as a gross misdemeanor, possesses a penalty of up to 364 days in jail and/or up to $2,000 in fines.

The Saints' five-time Pro Bowl running back has a court date set for the eighth of March. Lammons, Harris and Young are set to be seen in court again on March 16th.

Who are Chris Lammons and Alvin Kamara?

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara

Lammons was an undrafted free agent who was signed by the Atlanta Falcons in 2018 but never played a down for the team. The cornerback signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2019, playing in 12 games.

Lammons had an interception and three passes defended in his one season in Miami. He has spent the last two seasons with the Chiefs, playing a total of 14 games in that stretch.

Kamara was drafted by the Saints in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The 26-year-old was the AP Rookie of the Year in the 2017 season.

He had 120 carries, 728 rushing yards, and eight rushing touchdowns. The running back had 81 receptions, 826 receiving yards, and five touchdown catches.

His 1,554 total yards from scrimmage were the sixth-most that season. In 13 games in the 2021 season, Kamara had 1,337 yards from scrimmage (898 rushing and 439 receiving).

