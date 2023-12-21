What happened to CJ Stroud? Why is Texans QB doubtful for Week 16?

The Houston Texans pulled off an improbable win in Week 15 without quarterback CJ Stroud. Veteran quarterback Case Keenum stepped in for Stroud and led the Texans to a 19-16 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans and helped them improve to 8-6 and keep their playoff dreams alive.

Keenum completed 23 of 36 pass attempts for 229 passing yards and one touchdown. It was a much-needed win for the Texans, who had lost two of their three previous encounters.

In their Week 14 loss to the New York Jets, they not only gave up 30 points in the second half to an underwhelming offense but also lost Stroud to a concussion. The rookie remained in concussion protocol and missed the Week 15 trip to Nashville. The Texans would have hoped that Stroud would only miss one game. However, the latest update about the quarterback is not positive.

CJ Stroud injury update: QB doubtful for Week 16 game vs. Browns

CJ Stroud did not participate in the Texans' practice on Wednesday and remains in concussion protocol. A source close to the team allegedly claimed that the quarterback won't play against the Cleveland Browns in Week 16. The report also claimed that while the Texans expect Stroud to miss the game, they will monitor him until Friday before making a definitive call.

The Texans have an extensive injury report ahead of a crucial game against the Browns. Defensive end Will Anderson Jr., offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil, and veteran safety Jimmie Ward also missed practice on Wednesday. A tough week of preparation is in the offing for Houston.

Texans QB depth chart: Who will start if CJ Stroud doesn't play in Week 16?

Houston Texans QB Case Keenum

If Stroud fails to clear concussion protocol and is forced to miss the game against the Browns, Case Keenum will continue to play under center for the Texans. The veteran delivered an assured performance against the Titans, and Houston will hope he can replicate it against the vaunted Browns defense. Davis Mills will be the Texans' backup quarterback.

Houston is currently the eighth seed in the AFC standings despite being in a three-way tie at 8-6 with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts. The Texans will need to win their three remaining games to be certain of earning a spot in the playoffs. One slip-up could prove costly for their postseason aspirations.